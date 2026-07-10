Biden Immigrant Trucker from Muslim Country Reportedly Rammed, Killed College Soccer Goalie - Had to Use Translation App to Talk with Cops

It’s one of those horrible times when we regret to inform you that the thing that the left promises you never happens has happened, again. And it claimed a life in the process.

According to multiple reports, Bekhzod Asrarov — an immigrant from the predominantly Muslim Asian country of Uzbekistan who came to the United States under Joe Biden’s administration — is being charged with a felony after the commercial truck he was driving rammed a car from behind and he allegedly attempted to destroy and hide evidence from police.

What’s more, Asrarov’s English was apparently so terrible that he needed a Google translation app on his phone to even talk with police about it.

According to a Tuesday WBNS-TV report, the crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on Interstate 71 in Madison County, Ohio. State Patrol troopers responded to a call that a Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck had hit a Honda Accord from behind.

The driver of the Accord, 21-year-old Tobias Forsythe, was dead at the scene. Fox News reported that Forsythe was a soccer player for the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, where he was goalkeeper.

Court documents said the truck-trailer rig rear-ended Forsythe’s car while going southbound on I-71. After the collision, it crossed through the median barrier into the northbound lanes.

Should he face life in prison, even if it was an accident? Yes No

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We don’t know more — in part, authorities say, because Asrarov doesn’t want us to know more.

From WBNS:

The trooper wrote that he walked to the semitruck to see if there was a dash camera. The trooper reported seeing a dash camera mount and a cord near the mount, but no camera. The trooper believed Asrarov may have removed the camera. Court records say that the trooper walked to the ambulance where Asrarov was situated and informed the medics that there was a dash camera missing from the semi. Using Google Translate, the medics asked Asrarov about a dash camera. Asrarov reportedly pointed to his right pocket. Records say that medics retrieved the dash camera from his right pocket. Authorities seized the dash camera from Asrarov, along with three cellphones and an electric logbook tablet. Records say warrants are being drafted to retrieve evidence from Asrarov’s electronic devices.

Fox, meanwhile, reported that authorities believe Asrarov tried to destroy all of his electronic devices. The 42-year-old has been charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence, with more potentially to come. As of Tuesday, he was being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail while the crash was being investigated further.

The bigger issue, of course, is poorly trained drivers with little to no fluency in the English language driving massive 40-ton rigs on freeways across the United States, with fatal results. As WSYX-TV noted, you must know English to have a CDL — but often, so-called “CDL mills” will pass drivers on through to the interstates even if they don’t train or test them properly.

“When these national training standards came out, there was a proliferation of bad actors,” Andrew Poliakoff, vice president of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association, told WSYX. “Some were offering one- or two-day training. Those are terrible practices, and we’ve been working to get those operators out of the industry.”

At least in this case, Asrarov isn’t an illegal immigrant, like the driver in Florida who killed three people last August while trying to execute an exceptionally illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike.

He’s here, instead, because he entered during Joe Biden’s administration through the so-called “diversity lottery,” which awards up to 55,000 permanent U.S. resident visas to countries that do not ordinarily have high levels of immigration to the United States. (It’s a sad state of affairs when you have to say that the upside to his case is that the guy who can’t really speak English but is driving a tractor-trailer was at least here legally this time before he was given a commercial driver’s license.)

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, however, said that the incident again highlights the issue with unqualified CDL drivers on America’s roads.

“We cannot let truckers like Asrarov, who can’t read our road signs or speak to law enforcement, drive 80,000-pound rigs on America’s highways,” Duffy wrote on X.

“I am praying for Toby’s family and loved ones after this horrible loss. We will never stop fighting to keep these dangerous truck drivers OFF THE ROAD so no other parents have to endure this unimaginable grief.”

Tobias “Toby” Forsythe was just 21, a star goalie for the UMass Lowell soccer team with his whole life ahead of him. On Sunday, his life was stolen. A massive semi-truck driven by Bekhzod Asrarov rammed the back of Toby’s car on I-71 in Madison County, Ohio, killing him… pic.twitter.com/diNqfujrRc — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 7, 2026

This is the kind of death that gets swept under the rug by the “diversity is our strength” crowd. The same people who make martyrs out of Renee Good and George Floyd — to name just two people from the same city who had at least some level of authorship in their own deaths — basically ignore the deaths of innocent folks at the hands of either legal or illegal immigrants who can’t speak the language, and therefore prima facie can’t do the job of a truck driver.

We’ll likely see whether or not this accident was indeed Asrarov’s fault — I don’t think innocent men destroy dash cams and other digital evidence if they hold airtight digital proof of their innocence — but that’s beyond the point. He shouldn’t have been driving that truck, period. If you need Google Translate to deal with cops, yeah, I can safely say you probably shouldn’t be driving on the roads, no matter what vehicle you’re in, but especially a commercial one. The thing that never happens will keep on happening until we all agree on that self-evident conclusion.

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