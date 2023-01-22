Biden Impeachment Coming? Senate Democrats Express Support for Investigation

The classified documents probe into President Joe Biden appears to be gaining bipartisan support, bringing unavoidable speculation about whether this could be the preamble to an impeachment drive.

According to Yahoo News, a Yahoo News/YouGov found that nearly two-thirds of Americans and a surprisingly large percentage of Democrats support a congressional investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

The poll, released Wednesday, found that 64 percent of U.S. adults and 52 percent of Democrats are in favor of lawmakers “investigating the classified documents found at Biden’s home and post-vice-presidential office,” according to the New York Post.

By comparison, 16 percent of Americans and 27 percent of Democrats opposed Congress probing Biden over the documents.

The Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,538 adults was conducted through online interviews from Jan. 12 to 16, Yahoo News reported; the margin of error was 2.7 percent.

On Jan. 12, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the current sitting president’s questionable handling of classified documents during his tenure as vice president under the Obama Administration.

According to a Fox News report Saturday, a number of key Democrats support the investigation.

“This news raises serious questions and the appointment of an unbiased special prosecutor to investigate the matter is the right step,” stated Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, according to Fox. Kaine was Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter — who is reportedly in pursuit of California Sen. Feinstein’s seat — said on Tuesday that lawmakers “definitely…wanted to get answers from the White House” in regard to the alleged documents according to Fox.

“Classified documents belong in classified settings, and I think you heard me say oversight is not a partisan thing. Good oversight means you’re willing to hold any rule breaker to account,” she told Fox after a town hall. “We should be asking for answers in a respectful way, and we should be expecting to get honest ones.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Biden’s “mishandling of classified documents are extremely irresponsible and disturbing,” according to Fox.

“These allegations should be investigated fully,” Manchin told Fox News Digital.

Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan who has announced she will not be running for re-election next year, appeared to acknowledge that it was a bad look for Biden to be caught in this scenario after having attacked former President Donald Trump regarding documents at his home in South Florida’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

“Well, it’s certainly embarrassing, right?” she said on the Jan. 15 “Meet the Press.”

According to Yahoo, the YouGov poll found that an investigation of the Biden classified documents scandal could be the most popular of planned GOP probes, now that Republicans have the majority in the House.

It is tied for approval with an investigation into “the security of the southern border” at 64 percent, and more popular than other probes, such as the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, 59 percent, and the activities and treatment of first son Hunter Biden, 49 percent.

The same poll found that the idea of impeaching Biden had much less widespread support — and basically broke down along party lines.

Asked about the potential for a Biden impeachment 68 percent of Republicans were in favor, versus 69 percent of Democrats who were opposed.

So, the classified documents scandal does not yet indicate that a serious movement for impeachment exists yet, but the fact that such big numbers of both parties are in favor of an investigation indicates a high level of interest.

And if the congressional investigation turns up solid evidence of wrongdoing — or even just the strong likelihood of wrongdoing — that interest could eventually turn into something serious for the Biden administration to worry about.

However, even for anti-Biden conservatives, there’s a downside to any potential impeachment.

Now that Biden has crossed the two-year threshold of being President of the United States, his impeachment would mean that Vice President Kamala Harris could serve not only the remainder of Biden’s term, but could conceivably run on her own in 2024 and 2028 — making up a nine- or 10-year run in the world’s most powerful office, under the terms of the 22nd Amendment.

Be careful what you wish for. Whatever becomes of one of the most corrupt and incompetent presidents in the history of this country, there would be a power vacuum left behind.

