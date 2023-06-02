President Joe Biden is redefining the term “June gloom” after his no-good, very-bad start to the month Thursday.

And it turns out that bad things really do happen in threes.

While two of the bad things that happened to Biden were big, public events, it turns out a third, less-glamorous incident completed the trilogy.

That lesser incident came to light with videos and pool reports indicating the 80-year-old president lost a confrontation with the door frame of Marine One.

FULL VIDEO: Biden bumps his head as he gets off Marine One, then tells reporters he “got sandbagged” yesterday at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/rms7HKV64S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2023

The helicopter doesn’t carry the same name recognition as Air Force One, a longtime Biden rival in its own right, but apparently isn’t any less interested in making his life difficult.

Freelance reporter Andrew Leyden tweeted a snippet of the pool report denoting what had happened to the president.

“M1 landed at 7:04 pm, and the president exited a few minutes later,” the report read. “He bumped his head on the doorframe while exiting the helicopter but otherwise appeared spry.”

Biden bumped his head on Marine One while exiting tonight according to the pool report. pic.twitter.com/uQNmy9teLD — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 1, 2023

Voice of America reporter Steve Herman also shared the pool report saying Biden had banged his head on Marine One:

Biden bumped his head on the doorframe of Marine One while exiting the helicopter “but otherwise appeared spry, wearing a blue suit with a matching tie and trademark aviators,” relays print pooler Noah Robertson.

https://t.co/1BAbuzbeaM — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 1, 2023

While any injuries the president sustained while getting jumped by a metal doorframe were minor, the same can’t be said about the damage to his reputation in the midst of what will be a challenging re-election bid.

Most prominently, Thursday saw the president take a nasty spill at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

President Joe Biden falls at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bpxXJPp7KF — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 1, 2023

The fall looked bad enough on its own, but when you factor in the growing concerns about Biden’s age and the general unfavorability of the woman who would replace him in the White House if he were unable to serve — Vice President Kamala Harris — it’s obvious why concerns about his fitness for office are growing louder by the day.

Of course, this was a trilogy of bad things for Biden, so it would be remiss not to mention the way former President Donald Trump took him to task during his town hall with Fox News on Thursday night.

That forum gave Trump an hour to largely blast the state of the country and the Biden administration’s contributions to that downfall.

(It is worth noting that the former president expressed genuine concern about Biden’s Air Force Academy stumble earlier that day.)

Regardless, if Thursday’s trio of headaches is a microcosm of Biden’s re-election bid, it might be in the president’s best interests to call it a political career and ride off into the sunset.

