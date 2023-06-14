The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s who is heading off to prison over a scheme that failed.

In a Monday letter, the panel subpoenaed Devon Archer to be deposed as part of its investigation into what the letter called “the national security implications of a Vice President’s or President’s (and candidates for such offices) immediate family members receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals, foreign companies, or foreign governments without any oversight.“

As noted by the New York Post, Archer served on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma along with Hunter Biden.

The subpoena comes not longer after Archer lost his appeal of a prison sentence that followed his conviction on charges of convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.

A tweet posted by the committee said Archer will be deposed on Friday.

“Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation as he was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions involving foreign nationals and foreign companies. Mr. Archer is associated with corporate entities that the Committee has identified and the Biden family’s role in each of them,” the panel’s Twitter post said.

“Furthermore, he has significant information regarding the purpose of these companies and knowledge of relevant documents related to the Committee’s investigation,” the post said.

🚨NEW SUBPOENA🚨@RepJamesComer subpoenaed Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, to appear for a deposition on Friday, June 16, 2023. Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation as he was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 13, 2023

Will Republicans ever get to the bottom of the Biden allegations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 79% (37 Votes) No: 21% (10 Votes)

The letter to Archer’s lawyer said it is “investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions, adding, “The Committee has identified Mr. Archer as possessing information relevant to its investigation and seeks your client’s testimony regarding these and other related topics.”

“Both information that the Committee has reviewed and public reporting indicates that Mr. Archer played a significant role in the Biden family’s business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine,” the letter said.

“Additionally, while undertaking these ventures with the Biden family, your client met with then-Vice President Biden on multiple occasions, including in the White House. Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation,” the letter said.

“Mr. Archer was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions involving foreign nationals and foreign companies. Mr. Archer is associated with corporate entities that the Committee has identified and the Biden family’s role in each of them. Furthermore, he has significant information regarding the purpose of these companies and knowledge of relevant documents related to the Committee’s investigation,” the panel said.

In a May Op-Ed in the New York Post, Mirada Devine explained why Archer’s story might matter.

“Archer was present at meetings Hunter arranged for his foreign business partners to meet with his father or talk to him on the phone. He famously was photographed meeting the VP in his White House office weeks before Archer and Hunter joined the board of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma,” she wrote.

In 2022, Archer was sentenced by Manhattan Judge Ronnie Abrams in February 2022 to one year and one day in prison, according to the New York Post.

Archer was convicted of defrauding the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation, a Native American tribal group, and other investors out of several million dollars, the Justice Department announced in a news release.

He was also ordered to forfeit $15,700,513 and to make restitution in the amount of $43,427,436 due to the financial scheme in which the Justice Department said Archer and his associates “were deceptively causing clients of asset management firms” to purchase bonds issued by the tribe “which the clients were then unable to redeem or sell because the bonds were illiquid and lacked a ready secondary market.”

Hunter Biden was not charged in connection with the scheme.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.