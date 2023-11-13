Biden Insiders Reportedly in 'Despair,' Realizing He 'Does Not Have the Capacity' to Campaign and Govern Simultaneously

Anyone with a shred of sense and a modicum of reason can see that President Joe Biden is far, far, far closer to the end of his political career than the beginning of it.

That’s not meant to be any sort of pejorative, but a raw statement of fact.

The only debate, then, is just how close to the end of his career the 80-year-old president is.

For many Americans struggling to make ends meet, the hope is for Biden’s career to be over in about a calendar year.

For obvious reasons, Republicans and conservatives are also hoping the end comes during the 2024 general election.

Both of those demographics have plenty of reason to harbor some level of concern over the incumbent president’s performance — but now Biden’s inner circle has similar concerns, according to a report Monday.

And it goes without saying: That’s bad, bad news for the president.

A blistering Politico Magazine piece headlined “Here’s How Biden Can Turn It Around” (talk about damning with faint praise) largely tried to lay out how the president could overcome his sagging poll numbers.

But buried underneath all of the grand planning to turn around the ship was a curious, if ominous, admission from Team Biden: The ship is foundering.

Will Biden win in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (16 Votes) No: 98% (907 Votes)

Just look at the language used by Politico’s Jonathan Martin in his attempt to spin the president’s lagging re-election campaign.

“For Biden to win reelection, however, he must make changes. I spoke with dozens of Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans about what the president can do on personnel, presentation and strategy to improve his prospects. Their suggestions (pleadings?) are below,” Martin wrote.

“The level of despair was striking,” he continued. “Since beginning this column a year ago, I’ve written repeatedly about the chasm between what Democrats say in private versus public about Biden. Yet perhaps not since [Donald] Trump’s 2016 election have the party’s leaders and lawmakers been so alarmed.”

After noting that “Biden is indeed in peril,” Martin launched into a salvo examining one of the biggest, and least fixable, reasons Biden is in so much trouble: his age and the immutable direction that time generally moves in.

“2024 will be an extraordinary election, and it demands extraordinary measures,” Martin wrote. “That’s in part for reasons Biden refuses to accept: his capacity to do the job.

“The oldest president in history when he first took the oath, Biden will not be able to govern and campaign in the manner of previous incumbents. He simply does not have the capacity to do it, and his staff doesn’t trust him to even try, as they make clear by blocking him from the press.

“Biden’s bid will give new meaning to a Rose Garden campaign, and it requires accommodation to that unavoidable fact of life.”

Become younger. — jason cheung (@jasonch88389361) November 13, 2023

It looks like the president’s inner circle is coming around to what most of the country has been seeing for months, if not years.

This waning confidence in Biden makes perfect sense when looking at the only arrow seemingly left in the Democrat quiver: attacks, attacks and more attacks on former President Donald Trump, the leading 2024 GOP candidate.

From the slate of criminal charges the former president is facing to Martin’s description of Biden’s aim to “increase his focus on Trump,” it’s clear the plan is to malign Trump more than to build up Biden — a decidedly more arduous task.

(It’s not working, by the way, if the crowd reaction to Trump at UFC 295 was any indication.)

In a funny twist, Martin scoffed at the idea of a big name — say, former first lady Michelle Obama — replacing the octogenarian president as the Democrats’ nominee in the 2024 election.

But by his, and the Biden team’s, own admission, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. simply “does not have the capacity” to lead this country.

Given its current state, another four years of Biden’s uninspiring “leadership” is the last thing America needs.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.