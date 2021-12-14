Share
Commentary

Biden Insults Kentucky Tornado Victims, Blames Their Deaths on the Wrong Natural Disaster - Video

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 14, 2021 at 7:20am
Share

If you’re an elected leader and dozens of your constituents die in a storm, you owe it to them and their families to get the type of storm it was right. Guess what our president didn’t do?

In a speech that would have been laughable if it weren’t so enraging, President Joe Biden got mixed up on the type of weather that wrought deadly havoc over five states over the weekend — although he was entirely sure it was due to climate change.

Biden’s speech was another sad masterpiece in the cognitive decline department — something that the mainstream media generally tries to avoid. (We don’t shy away from pointing out Biden’s unsuitability for the Oval Office here at The Western Journal; you can help us do that by subscribing.)

And yet, Saturday’s speech in Delaware has gone without much scrutiny, even though it’s one of the most problematic performances of Biden’s career that didn’t involve some kind of racial or ethnic obloquy.

Biden said at the beginning his intent was to “provide an update on the deadly and devastating tornadoes that moved across several states in central United States.”

Trending:
Watch: Things Go Hilariously Wrong When Kamala Harris Attempts to Show How to Charge an Electric Car

“I’m monitoring the situation very closely since early this morning.  This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history,” Biden said.

“Earlier today, I called the governors of the states that have been — experienced severe impacts of the storms, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, as well as Tennessee.”

So, fine. Less than a minute into the speech and he was forgetting the type of weather that hit the Midwest and South.

“Jill and I pray — and I sincerely mean this — pray for those who have lost loved ones and for those who are uncertain of the fate of their loved ones. And the debris that you see scattered all over the hurricane’s path,” Biden said.

“They lost their homes. They lost their businesses. And it’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy. And we still don’t know how many lives were lost or the full extent of the damage.”

If it weren’t such a solemn occasion, this would be 20 seconds of classic Biden. First we get some permutation of “literally,” “I’m serious, folks” or “sincerely” — adverbs or emotionally modifying phrases the president adores peppering his speech with. We also get a bit of performative religiosity with the very publicly Catholic Biden saying he’s praying for those affected.

Then comes the gaffe where the president can’t even remember the kind of weather that caused the tragedy — and it came amid a flurry of fragmented thoughts and sentences that last no longer than they absolutely have to.

Related:
Watch the Look on Biden's Face When Reporter Confronts Him on 800,000 COVID Deaths

But wait — there’s (sadly) more. Even though the president may not be sure about what kind of weather caused this, he’s darned sure that climate change had something to do with it.



“All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change,” Biden said after a reporter questioned him about the potential role climate change might have played.

“The specific impact on these specific storms, I can’t say at this point.”

But he was sure there was an impact, because of course he was.

“The fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming. Everything. And, obviously, it has some impact here, but I can’t give you a quantitative read on that,” Biden said.

Social media users weren’t impressed by the gaffe.

And, of course, Biden partisans were willing to believe they’d seen absolutely nothing amiss here — and you shouldn’t, either.

Yes, it’s a forgivable offense — if it happens once. There’s a reason why Biden is associated with gaffes, however — and in this particular case, why it’s so insulting.

As of Monday, there were 88 confirmed deaths from the storms, according to The Associated Press. While an exact number wasn’t clear on Saturday, it was known for sure that many Americans had died.

If there was a moment for caution, it was this; even then, Biden couldn’t help but trip over his own words.

And we’re supposed to just ignore the cognitive decline? At this stage, Biden’s decline doesn’t distract from the point. It is the point.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Former Dem Senator Floats Deranged Theory: GOP Will Empower Vigilantes to Round Up Foreigners
Biden Insults Kentucky Tornado Victims, Blames Their Deaths on the Wrong Natural Disaster - Video
'Genuinely Disgusting': Twitter Users Roast Swalwell After Dem Uses Tornado Dead to Attack GOP Senator
Suspicion Confirmed: New Poll Reveals Who the Most Intolerant Students in America Are
Watch: Fox Host Shuts Down Race-Baiting Hawk Newsome in 7 Words When BLM Activist Plays the Race Card
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!