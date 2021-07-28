Biden Insults Millions of Unvaccinated Americans: 'You're Not Nearly as Smart as I Thought You Were'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday insulted the intelligence of unvaccinated Americans for not getting COVID shots, which he himself doubted on the record just months ago.

Biden was speaking briefly to reporters at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he had met with members of the country’s intelligence community, according to Politico.

The president was asked by a reporter about mandating the COVID vaccine for all federal employees, something he said is “under consideration.”

Then, the 78-year-old, walking, talking human quagmire made a statement denigrating the mental sharpness of those who have chosen not to receive the vaccine.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were,” Biden said.







Isn’t it just like a leftist to resort to shaming, bullying and hurling insults to attempt to get his way?

It’s worth noting that not so long ago, Biden himself had a case of vaccine hesitancy.

When speaking remotely from his Delaware basement last September, he had a lot to say about coming COVID vaccines, and it was all bad.

Do you think Biden is mentally fit to serve as president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (5 Votes) No: 98% (248 Votes)

“The way [then-President Donald Trump] talks about the vaccine is not particularly rational,” Biden said. “He’s talking about it being ready, he’s going to talk about moving it quicker than the scientists think it should be moved. … People don’t believe that he’s telling the truth, therefore they’re not at all certain they’re going to take the vaccine.”

“And one more thing,” he said. “If and when the vaccine comes, it’s not likely to go through all the tests that needs to be and the trials that are needed to be done.”







Biden, who had nothing to do with Operation Warp Speed and nothing to do with shutting down flights from China last winter — which he was against — and who did nothing but stoke racial divisions from his home, had the audacity to insult the Trump administration’s efforts to fight a global pandemic.

He even sowed doubt about vaccines that presumably have saved many lives.

Biden’s then-running mate, now-Vice President Kamala Harris, also didn’t help to create trust in a vaccine.

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it,” Harris said last October at the vice presidential debate in front of the entire world, referring to Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us I should take it, that we should take it, I’m not taking it,” she said emphatically.







But now, if you trust your body’s immune system, already have natural antibodies from COVID or simply don’t want the vaccine, these people are telling you you’re a dunce.

That’s a rich conclusion to be drawn, especially from Biden.

The president certainly isn’t the sharpest tool in the, well, you know — the thing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.