President Joe Biden, left, delivers the State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Joshua Davis looks on during the address.
President Joe Biden, left, delivers the State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Joshua Davis looks on during the address.

Biden Invites Child He Victimized with High Drug Prices to SOTU... As Prop for Lowering Drug Prices

 By Abby Liebing  March 1, 2022 at 9:01pm
During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, the president promised to lower prescription drug costs.

He brought up the high price of insulin, using Joshua Davis, a 13-year-old from Virginia with Type 1 diabetes, as an example.

Davis sat in the upper balcony of the House chamber during the address, and the cameras focused on him as Biden made his point.

The president blamed pharmaceutical companies for making insulin so expensive for people like Davis.

“He and his dad both have Type 1 diabetes, which means they need insulin every day. Insulin costs about $10 a vial to make,” Biden said.

Listen: Kamala Harris Explains Russia-Ukraine Conflict to Americans Like They Are Third-Graders

“But drug companies charge families like Joshua and his dad up to 30 times more. I spoke with Joshua’s mom. Imagine what it’s like to look at your child who needs insulin and have no idea how you’re going to pay for it.”

Biden then advocated for the price of insulin to be capped at $35 per month, “so everyone can afford it.”


Some were revolted that Biden would use a child suffering from diabetes as a prop to promote his policies.

“I find the use of people as props to be very… unsettling, somehow. Double when it’s children,” Damir Marusic, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, wrote on his blog.

Some also argued that it was actually the Biden administration that caused the rise in insulin prices.


In the U.S., about 34 million people are living with diabetes, and for those with Type 1, having insulin is “the difference between life and death,” Newsweek reported.

On his way out of office, former President Donald Trump finalized a rule that directed the Department of Health and Human Services to “establish practices to provide access to insulin and injectable epinephrine to low-income health center patients at the price the health center purchased these two drugs through the 340B Program.”

Lauren Boebert Takes on Biden After Cameras Spot Gutsy Message On Shirt

The 340B Drug Pricing Program “requires pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in Medicaid to sell outpatient drugs at discounted prices to health care organizations that care for many uninsured and low-income patients,” according to the American Hospital Association.

The Biden administration rescinded Trump’s rule in October due to “excessive administrative costs and burdens.”

This article was published as part of The Western Journal’s live coverage of Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address. If you would like to stay up to date on important events and breaking news in the world of politics, be sure to subscribe to The Western Journal here.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Conversation