Biden Issues Pathetic Response to Trump's Border Visit: 'Gaslighting to the Max'

The southern border continues to be a means of attack for former President Donald Trump’s campaign as the November election is now just over two months away.

With President Joe Biden stepping aside and Democrats installing Vice President Kamala Harris as their pick, Trump still has every right to castigate the latter as she has been a part of that administration’s complete failure at the border since the pair took office in 2021.

With that mind, you’d would think the last thing Biden or Democrats would do is bring up the border in any capacity.

However, this is exactly what the incumbent president did via X on Thursday in response to Trump’s visit to the border in Arizona that same day.

Trump made an appearance in Sierra Vista alongside the president of the Border Patrol Union, Paul Perez, and the grieving mothers of those who tragically lost their lives at the hands of illegal immigrants.

The intent was clear in contrasting Trump to both Biden and Harris, as the group stood beside a stretch of border wall built during the Trump administration.

Given the innocent lives lost as a result of illegal immigrant and record high border crossings under Biden, as previously mentioned, he should have avoided any mention of Trump’s visit like the plague, but instead posted an image of himself with a message on the issue.

Republicans in Congress want to play politics with the border. I’m fighting to fix it. pic.twitter.com/gtQxpEnISI — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2024

If Trump wins, should his top priority be to finish the wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (359 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Prominent political commentators were quick to respond to Biden in bringing up the sheer absurdity of the idea that he is “fighting to fix” anything at the border.

Popular conservative content creator Gunther Eagleman accurately described his remarks as, “gaslighting to the max.”

This is gaslighting to the max. You have done EVERYTHING you could to open our borders. Day 1 you rescinded all the Trump era framework and encouraged cartels to traffic endless amounts of people. Most disgusting post I’ve seen today — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 22, 2024

Comedian Tim Young responded that, “Americans aren’t stupid enough to fall for these excuses anymore.”

You reversed all of Trump’s executive orders and can close the border right now if you wanted to. Americans aren’t stupid enough to fall for these excuses anymore. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 22, 2024

Popular conservative X user Paul A. Szypula blasted the president along similar lines.

Joe Biden has allowed over 20 million illegals into the US by dismantling parts of the border wall and selling off supplies needed to build it — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2024

While no one would accuse the president of being the most cunning or politically calculating individual, any mention of the border at this point is an open invitation for conservatives to shred his record — as they should.

If Biden’s intent is to help Harris win in November, he should immediately cease making any mention of the border.

Although, that would mean he would have to tout other successes of his administration…

… Of which, there are none.

If the Democratic Party had any ground to stand on, Harris’ speech on Thursday at the Democratic National Convention would have gone into policies she plans to enact and the achievements of the Biden/Harris administration.

Instead, we were treated to divisive garble, empty rah-rah platitudes, and the usual anti-Trump rhetoric.

Whatever the Democrat messaging is, someone should tell them that talking about the border only helps the GOP.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.