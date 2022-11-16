Parler Share
President Joe Biden, left, launched an attack on former President Donald Trump, right, as the Republican was announcing his plan to run again in 2024 during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.
Biden Issues Public Response to Trump's 2024 Announcement

 By Jack Davis  November 16, 2022 at 7:08am
President Joe Biden’s White House fired its opening shot against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night as the possibility of a rematch of the 2020 election loomed.

“Donald Trump failed America,” read the tweet from Biden’s official White House Twitter account.

The tweet was posted even while Trump was in the middle of his speech announcing he would run for the presidency in 2024.

The attached video begins with Trump saying, “Nobody has ever done what we’ve done in the last four years.”

It then shifts into a campaign-style attack ad with media comments and cherry-picked Trump quotes under the headings “Rigging Economy for Rich,” “Worst Jobs Record Since the Depression,” “Attacking Health  Care,” “Coddling Extremists,” “Attacking Women’s Rights” and “Inciting a Violent Mob.”

The video ends with the words, “Trump failed America.”

On Tuesday, after months of speculation about whether he would run for president in 2024, Trump declared he would seek to regain the White House after losing to Biden in 2020.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said during his announcement.

“Two years ago, we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again,” the former president said, according to Newsmax. “The decline of America is being forced upon us by Biden and the radical left lunatics running our government right into the ground. This decline is not a fate we must accept when given the choice.”

Even before Trump began his announcement, Biden’s account posted tweets extolling the infrastructure law that was passed last year and portraying Trump as a man of words and Biden as a man of action.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden’s advisers have been preparing for months for a Trump campaign that they expect will heavily focus on attacking the current president, calling their preparations “the Trump project.”

“Today is just the kickoff to what will be a messy Republican primary, with candidates competing to be the most extreme MAGA Republican in the race,” Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement. “The DNC will be ready for them all.”

The president has indicated he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but has not issued a formal announcement.

As noted by the Times, Biden feels a particular antipathy for Trump and throughout the final weeks of this year’s midterm elections campaign targeted Trump’s most loyal wing of the Republican Party.

Will Trump defeat Biden in 2024?

“Nobody has identified more clearly the unique existential threat that Donald Trump poses to the country than Joe Biden,” Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director, said before Trump’s announcement. “And nobody else has defeated him.

“So, you know, I think that for us, those are the two North Stars.”

The Times said Democrats are gleaning every possible attack point they can find from Trump’s public comments and actions to prepare for the contest to come.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
