Biden Issues Warning to Americans: 'Those Who Are Not Vaccinated Will End Up Paying the Price'

Throughout the pandemic, the left has insisted on violating Americans’ medical freedom. Even as the danger from COVID-19 wanes, President Joe Biden is warning people who don’t want to do what he wants.

“If the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they will protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them,” Biden said at the White House on Monday. “If they do not, states with low vaccination rates may see those rates go up, may see this progress reversed.”

There are multiple problems with this statement. First, it implies that it is the responsibility of every American to get vaccinated in order to protect others.

If people choose not to get vaccinated, that decision is made at their own risk, and it is not anyone else’s duty to protect them.

They have the right to make their own decisions, but they also face whatever consequences those may have.

In addition, the suggestion that everyone needs to get vaccinated in order to protect the vulnerable is anti-scientific at its core.

According to the American Journal of Managed Care, Democratic favorite Dr. Anthony Fauci said that “effectiveness is easily as good, if not better” for the vaccine in real-world settings than in clinical trials.

“The efficacy of the vaccine stretches across age groups and is 97.5% effective at preventing severe or critical illness and 96.7% effective at preventing COVID-19 deaths,” the journal reported Monday.

Since the majority of vulnerable people in the United States have already been vaccinated, they are now overwhelmingly protected from the threat of serious illness or death.

This is true whether or not other people around them are vaccinated. If the vaccines are as effective as Fauci says, there is a very minuscule threat to vaccinated people even if they were to come into contact with someone who was unvaccinated and had the disease.

However, Biden continues to advocate forcing the vaccine on every American. He even issued a direct warning to those Americans who choose not to get vaccinated.

“Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price,” he said.

BIDEN: “Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price.”

pic.twitter.com/tdCJBSRWPz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2021

Immediately after this, Biden admitted the exact reason why his logic is flawed when he said that “the vaccinated will continue to be protected against severe illnesses.”

If that statement is true, and it appears to be so, then why is Biden so concerned with telling everyone else what to do?

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be, and they are largely protected from the virus at that point. Biden has been vaccinated himself and is therefore at extremely low risk.

By the same token, anyone who does not want to be vaccinated should be able to choose not to receive the vaccine. This may or may not be a smart decision, but it is one that Americans are afforded under the Constitution.

Furthermore, the argument that their decision could put others in harm’s way has lost almost all merit. Democrats used the same logic when attempting to force Americans to wear masks, but the fact that a very effective vaccine now exists renders that argument even less potent.

Medical freedom has always existed in the United States. Each time flu season rolls around, Americans choose whether or not to get vaccinated, and that has never been a huge problem.

It wasn’t until COVID-19 came around that people started arguing in favor of forcing medical decisions on every American. Such action is both anti-American and anti-scientific.

There is no problem with Biden telling Americans that the vaccine is effective and easy. However, his new rhetoric of “get the vaccine or else…” is crossing the line.

