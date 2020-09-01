Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, or someone running his Twitter account, made a comment about political violence Monday that could easily be interpreted as a veiled threat.

The former vice president finally weighed in on the rioting in Democrat-run cities this week, arguably after pollsters discovered that Americans generally are not in favor of fires, thefts, assaults and shootings.

As a result, Biden has now disavowed riots just two months before the November election.

“Rioting is not protesting,” Biden said in Pittsburgh Monday. “Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting.”

Joe Biden: “Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting.” pic.twitter.com/gGjazceXRq — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020

After calling for rioters to be prosecuted, Biden made an appeal to voters.

“You know me,” he said. “You know my heart. You know my story, my family story. Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?”

Joe Biden gives a speech on law and order from Pittsburgh: “Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America … safe from four more years of Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/XG3qgjfqEz — Axios (@axios) August 31, 2020

That repudiation of leftists rioting was probably difficult for the lifelong Democrat.

There is little doubt that most of the rioters are Democrats, if they’re members of either of the two main political parties, and the majority of them will be voting for Biden in November.

Still, Biden’s Twitter account doubled down Monday, reminding potential voters that destroying property and attacking their neighbors is bad.

He even attempted to pin the violence on Trump, and appeared to warn there could be more of it if voters don’t choose him.

“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?” Biden’s Twitter account asked.

Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020

The post was taken in some quarters as a Mafia-esque extortion threat that leftist rioters will only grow more violent if their candidate and his socialist handlers are not placed into power in January.

Whether Biden was really being a wiseguy is up for debate on Twitter:

New Biden campaign slogan: “If you don’t elect me, my followers will only become MORE violent!” https://t.co/vUgcbIiHY3 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 31, 2020

It’s a bold strategy… stupid but bold. https://t.co/FVMbpuw8DA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2020

“Vote for me or else my supporters will burn down your cities” is quite the GOTV pitch! — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 31, 2020

It’s probably safe to assume that the 77-year-old Biden wasn’t intentionally issuing an extortion threat to the voters he hopes will elect him president. But there’s also an undeniable atmosphere of threat in the country that gives those conservative jibes their bite.

Do you think the radical left will ramp up its violence if President Trump is re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (451 Votes) 10% (48 Votes)

It hasn’t been conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump who’ve spent nearly 100 days tearing apart big box retail stores, attacking police and attempting to burn down government buildings.

Groups perpetuating most of the political violence are probably made up of disaffected former supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders who are now planning to vote for Biden.

Many more of them probably won’t vote at all, but are less than thrilled to be citizens of a capitalist democratic republic run by a president like Trump.

If Democrats and other leftist street activists are this distraught after three and a half years with Trump as their president, how will they handle four more?

Even if it wasn’t a threat, that post on Biden’s Twitter account should be taken as a warning.

