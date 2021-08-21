In his second media briefing since turning Afghanistan into the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis this past week, President Joe Biden told a lie that was so bold it was disproven with a simple Twitter search.

Biden, who is of course known for lying, embellishing and misremembering information and events, said that Americans are having no difficulty getting to the airport and out of Afghanistan. At his Friday briefing, one in which he took a handful of questions from preselected reporters, Biden was unprepared. The establishment media, for its part, actually did its job.

Among the few questions Biden was asked, one called to attention the hundreds of Americans trapped in Kabul.

“The military has secured the airport, as you mentioned, but will you sign off on sending U.S. troops into Kabul to evacuate Americans who haven’t been able to get to the airport safely?” Stephanie Ramos of ABC News asked.

The president, either inexcusably ignorant of the actual situation he has created or eager to downplay his worst crisis yet, lied to everyone.

BIDEN: “We have no indication that [Americans] haven’t been able to get in Kabul through the airport. We made an agreement with the Taliban…” pic.twitter.com/r7UcU0Wiie — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 20, 2021

“We have no indication that [Americans] haven’t been able to get — in Kabul — through the airport. We’ve made an agreement with the — with the Taliban,” Biden said, according to a transcript of the briefing provided by the White House. “Thus far, they’ve allowed them to go through.”

“So, we know of no circumstance where American citizens are — carrying an American passport — are trying to get through to the airport. But we will do whatever needs to be done to see to it they get to the airport,” he added.

Biden apparently can’t see the situation on the ground in Kabul through his rose-colored glasses, but anyone who has been watching TV or monitoring the historic events in Afghanistan didn’t need a fact-checker to detect the lie.

As was pointed out on Twitter, CNN’s reporting actually told the truth after Biden’s lie:

CNN’s @clarissaward: “We had difficulty getting into the airport. Working out how to get to the airport is like a Rubik’s cube.” pic.twitter.com/ATuBWw4jAc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 20, 2021

“Well, we had difficulty getting into the airport. Working out how to get into this airport is like a Rubik’s cube. You have to sit and go through a whole different slew of factors and contingency plans and trying to get help from some different places,” said CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward. “I can’t get into the details of how we did get in, but it’s very difficult. It’s very difficult.”

“It’s not a simple process at all. And you might remember, I did a live shot a couple of days ago outside the airport. I was talking to people with green cards, people who had all their SIV applications accepted, their visa, and they couldn’t get close,” she added.

“They couldn’t get close because it’s thousands of people crushing into each other, Taliban fighters with truncheons and whips pushing people back, shots being fired into the air.”

Ward added that after getting past the Taliban to get to the airport in Kabul, there is “another layer.”

“You’ve got Afghan Special Forces commandos,” she said. “You’ve got the U.S. processing. I mean, anyone who says that any American can get in here is — I mean, technically, it’s possible — but it’s extremely difficult and it is dangerous.”

Others on social media with more credibility than Biden also shared images of the perils of attempting to navigate to safety, and much of the sourcing was surprisingly from left-wing CNN:

Joe Biden said there is “no circumstance” where Americans have been blocked from the Kabul airport. This is a lie. My office has received reports of Americans unable to enter the airport. We have told @StateDept and nothing has been done about it. pic.twitter.com/rQbINGjT1Z — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 20, 2021

Shots ring out behind @clarissaward – as she stands less than 200 yards from the entrance of the Kabul airport. “It’s definitely chaotic, she says. “It’s definitely dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/3iNgULO0fO — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 18, 2021

CNN’s @clarissaward from Kabul airport: “I’m sitting here for 12 hours in the airport, 8 hours on the airfield. I haven’t seen a single US plane take off. How on Earth are you going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks? It can’t happen.”pic.twitter.com/5XQ83IBItp — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 20, 2021

NOW – More and more people are gathering outside #Kabul airport in the hope of escaping the Taliban in Afghanistan.pic.twitter.com/2G9yOLxqwi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 20, 2021

An American trapped in Kabul explains to ABC News how he can’t get through the crowd to the airport right now. tl/dr: State Dept. emailed a generic visa document to thousands of Americans and Afghan SIV applicants, which of course is getting copied and reprinted by everyone now. pic.twitter.com/HEFD8QpK36 — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) August 20, 2021

This statement alone from Austin contradicts a lot of what Biden just said at the White House about Americans not having a hard time getting to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 20, 2021

With actual video evidence to his contrary, Biden claimed Friday that there is “no indication” Americans are having difficulty getting to safety. If Biden weren’t a Democrat, he’d probably be banned from polite society right now for spreading dangerous misinformation.

His presidency, much like his mind, is unspooling before the entire world. As a result, it’s getting more and more difficult for the country’s leftist institutions to run interference for him. Even CNN has resorted to reporting real news.

