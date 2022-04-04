Why Does Biden Keep Taking a Knee in Formal Photos? POTUS Goes Viral for Taking Knee in Front of Sailors

Yet another aberration on the part of President Joe Biden is raising questions. Biden attended and spoke at the formal commissioning celebration ceremony for the nuclear submarine the USS Delaware in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.

In the photo in which Biden and his wife were pictured with the submarine’s crew, Biden knelt next to first lady Jill Biden, who remained standing.

The day was already notable for Biden’s comment about his wife, where he talked about “the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on.” The gaffe forced the official White House transcript of the event to correct Biden, putting a line through the word “she” and inserting the word “I.”

But that does not explain his kneeling.

As noted by Breitbart, the unexplained quirk has popped up before, when Biden honored a Korean War vet and during White House ceremonies with the Los Angeles Dodgers and WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

After the incident with the Storm, the issue was raised by the media.

“Was he in support of — taking the knee in support of police reform, or was he just kneeling?” a reporter asked during the August 24, 2021, White House briefing.

“Well, the President certainly supports police reform, but he also was taking a photo with a sports team, and he has also kneeled in other occasions with sports teams in the past,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied.

Newsweek framed the pose as a way for Biden to allow the mostly taller basketball players behind him to be seen.

Some saw Saturday’s gesture as symbolic.

During a recent rally, former President Donald Trump noted that Biden’s behavior quirks and gaffes are serious.

“I don’t think we have ever had a time in our country where we feel so low and so dejected. We are living through the most dangerous period of our lifetime, and we have a president who has no idea what’s going on, what he’s doing, what he’s saying or where he is, other than that he is doing an excellent job,” he said, according to the Independent.

“There is maybe nothing we can do to prevent Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline, but with your vote this November, we can stop our country’s decline and Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

