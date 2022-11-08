Parler Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaking at a campaign event
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and others at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on Nov. 7, 2022. (Susan Walsh / AP Photo)

Biden Lands Himself in Hot Water for What He Said to HBCU

 By George Upper  November 8, 2022 at 7:40am
Parler Share

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore is leading his Republican challenger Dan Cox in polling by something like 30 points. It’s such a commanding lead that no one has even bothered to poll the state in the past couple of weeks.

So why was President Joe Biden campaigning there Monday night?

If I were one of Biden’s handlers, I’d be working hard to get him back into his basement and keep him there — because when he comes out, he invariably says something like he did last night during a rally at Bowie State University for Moore.

“Look, talking about my historic commitment to HBCU’s that includes $5.8 billion I put in the budget for HBCUs. You know why? HBCU’s don’t have the endowments that others have. But guess what, you’re just as smart, you’re just as bright, you’re just as good as any college in America. And that money, that money is to build laboratories and other things for the future that you need to have access to,” Biden said, according to Fox News.

Cringe.

Trending:
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

If there’s anyone out there claiming that HBCU students aren’t “just as smart … just as bright … just as good” as students at other colleges, I don’t know who they are. Biden — you know, the great uniter-in-chief — is the only one I hear this from. Whose position, exactly, is Biden arguing against here?

Is Biden racist?

I wasn’t the only one asking that question, apparently.

“The way this man treats black people — like little children — is so da*n offensive,” conservative author Jason Howerton said, according to Fox. “Why say this about an HBCU? Just as smart as who? What are you trying to say with this nonsense?”

Others on social media asked similar questions … or at least implied them.

Related:
WH Press Sec Believes Biden's Coal Comments 'Were Twisted' So Let's Give Them to You Straight

If that weren’t enough, Biden appeared during the event to forget the name of the man he was there to promote, Fox noted.

“And, of course, you got that next governor,” Biden said. “What’s his name? Wes … Wes … Wes Moore! The guy’s the real deal, man.”

Ah, yes. The real deal. You know, good ol’ whatshisname. That guy can’t be beat.

As The Western Journal’s readers know, this was hardly Biden’s first gaffe of this nature.

“Biden has had a history of making comments that seemed to patronize Black voters,” Fox reported. “Most infamously, during his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden declared ‘I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.’ During the 2020 primary, Biden told a crowd in Iowa that ‘poor kids are just as bright and talented as White kids.'”

Throughout 2020, I wanted to see candidate Joe Biden come out of his basement, so that American voters could see who he really is. But if I were one of his handlers today, I’d want just the opposite.

Because every time Biden appears in public, that’s what he does — he shows American voters who he really is.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Rob Schneider's Pointed Message to Californians Fleeing State Goes Viral: 'YOU Moved Out...'
Philly Makes Last-Minute Election Change, Expect Vote Count to Be Slowed Down
Biden Lands Himself in Hot Water for What He Said to HBCU
Video: Ted Cruz Struck with Flying Object, Suspect Arrested
Judge Hands Down Huge Ruling on Two Arkansas Women Fired for Refusing to Wear LGBT Colors
See more...

Conversation