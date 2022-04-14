For better or worse, you likely will be able to see everything on Hunter Biden’s infamous, begrimed laptop.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the whistleblower who provided the British publication and other outlets with a copy of Hunter’s laptop data will be putting it all online — meaning you can see it all, depending on what your stomach can handle.

Of course, the establishment media pretended that the laptop was "Russian disinformation" when they were originally provided with the data — and they only recently acknowledged it was legit.

Jack Maxey is a conservative activist who initially provided copies of the data to the Daily Mail in the spring of 2021, as well as The New York Times, The Washington Post and D.C. politicians. The Daily Mail was the only publication to take information from the hard drive — which was part of a computer President Joe Biden’s son abandoned in a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop — and publish it.

Now, Maxey has decamped to Switzerland, where he’s putting together a searchable database of the so-called laptop from hell.

“For the past two weeks, Maxey has been in hiding in Zurich, working with IT experts,” the Daily Mail reported last week.

“Maxey, a former co-host of ex-Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s podcast the War Room, claims he and his colleagues have found ‘450 gigabytes of deleted material’ including 80,000 images and videos and more than 120,000 archived emails.

“He said he intends to post them all online in a searchable database in the coming weeks.”

Whistleblower who handed over Hunter Biden’s laptop reveals he has 450 gigabytes of DELETED material https://t.co/IUjQni5qKW pic.twitter.com/YtFtPcQoYW — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 6, 2022

“I came here so that we could do a forensic examination of Hunter’s laptop safely in a country that still respects human liberty and the ideals of liberal democratic principles,” Maxey said regarding his choice of Switzerland. He told the Daily Mail that after he contacted the outlet about the laptop last year, black SUVs appeared outside his house.

“I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States. We had numerous attempts on us from trying to do things like this there,” he said of the database.

The effect of releasing the unexpurgated contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, without media gatekeepers serving as an intermediary, could be a game-changer — although not in the manner you might expect.

The critical contents of the pestilential laptop have been pored over by the FBI, the Internal Revenue Service and federal prosecutors, all of which are more skilled than you at sussing out influence-peddling, shady business transactions, unreported income and ties to foreign actors.

To the extent that these organizations have missed some of the crucial emails and messages in this regard, major media organizations — including those that didn’t try to pawn Hunter Biden’s laptop off as Russian disinformation in order to get his daddy elected — have also looked at the data.

Investigative journalists aren’t bad at their job, either, at least when they try — and you’d better believe the Daily Mail and the New York Post have been trying since 2020.

As of late, they’ve been joined by The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and a whole host of other organizations that realize they’re going to get scooped and exposed on the depth and breadth of Hunter Biden’s ties with China, Ukraine, Mexican billionaires, Russian oligarchs and other sundry individuals who very obviously paid Hunter Biden for access to his father.

Moreover, they risk being the last to discover that, despite his protestations to the contrary, Joe Biden had plenty of knowledge about his son’s business dealings. He might even have been “the big guy” who was going to get a significant chunk of a proposed deal with a Chinese energy company.

In short, before you fire up your iPad and head on over to Maxey’s soon-to-be-released database, be aware that you probably aren’t going to be the Charlie Bucket of the “laptop from hell” sweepstakes, magically pulling the Golden Ticket out of the Wonka Bar if you comb through a few gigs of Hunter’s emails long enough. Don’t waste your time.

What will become apparent, however, is what the establishment media hid from us — and how it should have confirmed, beyond any shadow of a doubt, that this wasn’t Russian disinformation.

Here’s some of what we’ve already seen from Hunter’s laptop — and there is much, much worse out there:

Isn’t it something that Hunter Biden couldn’t hold onto his laptop as tightly as his Biden/Harris crack pipe? pic.twitter.com/qbHRDoU9SM — MagaMom72 👩🏼👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️🇺🇸🙏🩴🩴🌸😽😽 (@MAGAMOM72) February 9, 2022

We all remember when Hunter Biden worked for a Ukrainian energy company. His father was VP at the time. Hunters drinking, drugs and cavorting with Prostitutes compromised Americas security in the region. The leak of material from Hunter Biden’s laptop is devastating for Joe. pic.twitter.com/wAwvG7CrHy — Need2MAGA (@RonaldNeedlema1) March 26, 2022

#ArrestHunter A photo from Hunter Biden’s laptop showing 2.9 grams of crack cocaine. pic.twitter.com/Ur3HXC3p5I — 2020 is FOR SHIT (@FITgirlonFIRE) March 18, 2022

Pic from Hunter Biden’s laptop at dentist getting his new teeth. #Hunterbidenlaptop pic.twitter.com/j3xvKwhJbD — Christina 🇺🇦🌻💛✝️ (@mamacubs1) January 8, 2021

Hunter was not only living in a state of abject dissolution, he was documenting it all, almost as if it were a matter of pride. And this is the stuff that wouldn’t get an NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. If you want the unrated cut, Maxey appears ready to give it to you.

Whether you want it or not is another issue entirely. For instance, the Daily Mail reported last August on a January 2019 video from the laptop in which Hunter recorded himself having sex with a prostitute in a Las Vegas hotel room as they both used drugs.

After the coital portion of the encounter was completed, Biden told the woman that the Russians stole another one of his laptops for blackmail purposes during a previous episode in which he spent “18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite.”

“I spent f***ing crazy amounts of money,” he told the prostitute. “I was with these guys. The one guy was, not like you anyway … each night he’d be like ‘there’s going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party’ and each night it’s nobody.”

Biden told the prostitute — and now here’s a shocker — the laptop contained compromising videos of him having sex.

“They have videos of me doing this,” he said, referring to the session Hunter and his companion had just completed. “They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know.

“My computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was f***ing crazy s***. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and s***.”

Yes, the Russians stole all of this digital bilge. Which is why, of course, Hunter Biden kept on filming himself having sex with prostitutes while using drugs.

Let’s leave aside the fact that the contents of the laptop reveal Hunter Biden as a soul far more depraved than a man merely struggling with a chemical addiction, which is how the Biden family has painted him.

At this point, Hunter Biden was still on the board of Ukrainian energy concern Burisma, making $50,000 a month. It wasn’t until May that he would leave, according to The Washington Post.

Furthermore, when we see the full contents of the laptop, it’s likely this sordid behavior wasn’t just limited to his final days at Burisma. Hunter’s autobiography has already revealed he was in no shape to be making the kinds of major international deals he was involved in during and after his father’s tenure as vice president.

Yet, the liberal media didn’t need Hunter’s book to prove this. They likely had the pictorial and video evidence that the only reason Hunter Biden was a bankable commodity was that he was a conduit to his father. Not only did they have the emails, but they also had documentation from Hunter himself that showed he was in no condition to provide any service other than access to his dad.

And what did the establishment media do?

They hid it.

If and when all the laptop material goes public, I hesitate to recommend that you prove this to yourself. We have a good idea what’s on the laptop, and it isn’t pretty.

On the other hand, however, it’ll demonstrate to the world exactly what the media knew about Hunter Biden before the 2020 election — and the lengths they were willing to go in order to hide it.

