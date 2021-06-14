News
News

Biden Laughs, Goes Silent for Nearly 10 Seconds After Reporter Asks About Putin

Jack Davis June 14, 2021 at 4:11pm

When asked Monday about his past comment branding Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a “killer,” President Joe Biden hemmed, hawed and was silent.

“In a weekend interview, Vladimir Putin laughed at the suggestion that you had called him a killer. Is that still your belief, sir, that he is a killer?” Biden was asked during a Monday news conference at the annual NATO meeting in Belgium.

“I’m laughing, too,” Biden said by way of reply as he bought time to frame a response.

“Actually, I, well, look, he has made clear that uh,” Biden replied haltingly before his train of thought ground to a complete halt.

Trending:
Gunmen Ambush Ammo Caravan Headed to Texas, 7 Million Rounds Destined for America Now in Hands of Violent Criminals

“The answer I believe he has in the past essentially acknowledged that he was, or certain things that he would do or did do,” Biden said roughly eight or nine seconds after his previous train of thought trailed off into silence.

Biden then tried to find wiggle room in his comment.

Do you think Joe Biden has the mental fortitude to be president?

“But look, when I was asked that question on air I answered it honestly, but it’s not much of a …” Biden said, leaving the last part of his comment dangling.

“I don’t think it matters much in terms of this next meeting we’re about to have,” he said.

In March, Biden was asked during an ABC interview if he thought Putin was a “killer.”

“Mmm hmm, I do,” Biden replied.

Biden on Monday also praised Putin while saving some for himself for meeting Wednesday with the Russian leader, according to the New York Post.

“I have met with him. He’s bright, he’s tough,” Biden said.

Related:
Media Hypocrisy on Hunter Biden N-Word Controversy Slammed by Award-Winning Actor

“And I have found that he is a — as they say when we used to play ball — a worthy adversary,” he said.

Biden said that “every world leader here as a member of NATO, that spoke today … thanked me for meeting with Putin.”

“There were probably about 10 or 12 that spoke to it, saying they were happy that I did that, and I was going to do that,” he said. ”And they thought it was thoroughly appropriate that I do.”

Biden claimed “I haven’t found a world leader” who thought his Putin meeting was “too soon.”

”So there is a consensus. And they thanked me for being willing to talk with them about the meeting,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Media Hypocrisy on Hunter Biden N-Word Controversy Slammed by Award-Winning Actor
Biden Laughs, Goes Silent for Nearly 10 Seconds After Reporter Asks About Putin
Pilot Hid Note in Cockpit of Plane as Fleet Was Grounded in March 2020, Now We Know the 'Very Chilling' Sight He Was Greeted With
Netanyahu Goes Out with a Bang, Scorches Biden Admin in Final Speech as Israeli Prime Minister
Report: US Monitoring 'Imminent Radiological Threat' After Chinese Nuclear Leak
See more...

Conversation