Path 27
News

Biden Lectures Americans on Importance of Unity 1 Day After Scolding the Unvaccinated

 By Kipp Jones  September 11, 2021 at 1:04pm
Path 27

President Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks touting unity the day before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Those comments came just a day after he scolded millions of Americans for declining to get vaccinated, telling them “your refusal has cost all of us.”

“Unity is what makes us who we are — America at its best,” Biden said in pre-recorded remarks posted on social media. “To me, that’s the central lesson of Sept. 11.

“It’s that at our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human, in the battle for the soul of America, unity is our greatest strength.

“Unity doesn’t mean we have to believe the same thing. But we must have a fundamental respect and faith in each other and in this nation,” he said.

Trending:
Next Time You're Filling Up, You Might Notice Something on the Pump That Biden Will Hate

Biden also referred to the national unity seen in the days after 9/11 — unity that has since been strained.

Do you think Democrats want to unify America?

“We saw a national unity bend, and we learned that unity is the one thing that must never break,” he said.

Some found the words difficult to reconcile with comments Biden had made the day before.

On Thursday, the president lashed out at the millions of Americans who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine while announcing a vaccine mandate for all businesses with more than 100 employees.

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?” Biden asked in a speech from the White House.

Related:
Biden Defends Botched Afghan Withdrawal at Flight 93 Memorial

“The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot,” he said.

Biden’s next comments were anything but unifying.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” he warned. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”

Biden called on unvaccinated Americans to “do the right thing.”

“But just don’t take it from me; listen to the voices of unvaccinated Americans who are lying in hospital beds, taking their final breaths, saying, ‘If only I had gotten vaccinated.’”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Former Defense Secretary: US Should Prepare Itself for More Attacks Thanks to Biden
Biden Lectures Americans on Importance of Unity 1 Day After Scolding the Unvaccinated
George Bush Surprises Nation on 20th Anniversary of Attacks, Likens Islamist Perpetrators to Some Americans
Poll: Veterans Agree Trump Led Effort in Afghanistan Better Than Any Other President
CNN Doc Goes to War: Unvaccinated Americans Should Be Banned from Domestic Travel, Cut Off from Society
See more...

Conversation