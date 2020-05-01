Biden Left Dumbfounded for 15 Disastrously Awkward Seconds, Unable To Answer Tara Reade Question

Former Vice President Joe Biden joined MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Friday morning to discuss the elephant in the room, his sexual assault allegation, and came out on the other side with egg on his face.

From his home in Delaware, Biden finally addressed allegations from former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who claims he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Biden denied the allegation while appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” and in the process appeared marooned deep inside an island in his own head.

Brzezinski generally avoided the softball type of interview many were expecting and actually grilled Biden about being transparent about the allegation, and asked him if he is willing to release his records from his time as a senator from Delaware to the public in order to clear his name.

Those records are currently held by the University of Delaware and contain more than 1,800 boxes of photos, videos, documents and other files, along with a vast collection of digital files, according to Delaware’s The News Journal.

Some have speculated those files might contain information about Reade and a complaint she says she filed against Biden.

An exchange between Biden and Brzezinski about the records should be the end of his campaign.

“Are you certain there was noting about Tara Reade in those records?” Brzezinski pressed Biden in a portion of the interview.

“Why not approve a search of her name in those records?” she asked after Biden brushed the question off, noting that the records were supposed to be released several years ago but were ordered to remain sealed when Biden announced he was running for president.

“There is nothing,” Biden said, adding that the records would not contain personnel files and also contained excerpts of private conversations with heads of state.

Brzezinski then simply asked Biden if he would permit a search of only Reade’s name in the records, and Biden’s response was astounding.

Brzezinski was met with dead air.

The presumptive Democratic nominee initially responded with silence while appearing completely befuddled.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson shared video of the exchange.

This is how Joe Biden reacted when he was asked if he would allow his University of Delaware papers to be searched for anything relating to Tara Reade and if found, released. This is very telling.#UnsealDelaware

pic.twitter.com/tjxPNuHP6v — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2020

“This is how Joe Biden reacted when he was asked if he would allow his University of Delaware papers to be searched for anything relating to Tara Reade and if found, released,” Johnson wrote. “This is very telling.”

The candidate appeared wholly unprepared and confused, as we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him.

It’s not clear where Biden’s mind was, but it didn’t appear to be on the interview, or on being transparent about an increasingly credible accusation against him.

A longer clip of the exchange offers the awkward moment a little more context, but the point is made.

#BREAKING Joe #Biden went on msnbc & when asked if he’d agree to a search of #TaraReade‘s name in the University of Delaware archives its absolute checkmate! As America sees it, it’ll be obvious that Biden has something very bad that he’s hiding Stay tuned! RT for #TaraReade! pic.twitter.com/4A07dTSF7N — Jerry Smith (@JerrySmithDad) May 1, 2020

Biden looked like a lost actor onstage searching for his lines in a bad live-action drama.

The former vice president had no response to a direct question about potentially clearing his name and needed his interviewer to guide him through the question.

If Biden isn’t sharp enough, or honest enough, to be able to react to such a simple question from a Biden-friendly network such as MSNBC, how is he supposed to lead the country?

The sexual assault allegation from Reade aside (which Biden did outright deny), can anyone seriously believe that the former VP has the integrity or stamina needed to guide the American people?

The man couldn’t even provide an answer to simple question, and the awkward exchange will likely do little in the way of silencing questions about his honesty, or his apparent cognitive health decline.

If Biden is indeed hiding something, he might not even know what that is anymore.

How can his campaign possibly navigate through something like this?

