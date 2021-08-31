Biden Lied: POTUS Promised Troops Would Stay Until Every American Is Out of Afghanistan

President Joe Biden lied two weeks ago when he assured those concerned about his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that no Americans would be left behind.

On Monday, the country’s military presence ended after two decades. Among those who did not board the last flights out of Kabul were reportedly “hundreds” of American citizens.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news briefing Monday he had no idea how many Americans his department left to deal with the Taliban on their own:

Blinken talks about Americans left behind, adding he DOESN’T KNOW how many are left: “We made extraordinary efforts to give Americans every opportunity to depart the country…We believe there are still a small number of Americans…We’re trying to determine exactly how many.” pic.twitter.com/59G0NpPJCD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

“We believe there are still a small number of Americans, under 200, and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave,” Blinken said. “We’re trying to determine exactly how many.”

U.S. Central Command Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie also said Monday afternoon that hundreds of American citizens are now trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. As the establishment media and Democrats attempted to portray our country’s shameful defeat in Afghanistan as a success story, McKenzie admitted that our military is no longer in the business of using its power to protect Americans.

“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get out everybody that we wanted to get out,” Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., U.S. CENTCOM commander tells @LMartinezABC. https://t.co/9XGZ1jyJYa pic.twitter.com/KTsUrzI5an — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 30, 2021

“We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out, but I think if we stayed another 10 days, we wouldn’t have gotten everybody out who we wanted to get out.”

The number of American citizens left behind was in the “very low hundreds” the general said.

It was not specified how many Afghan allies were left behind as combat operations in Afghanistan are over. But McKenzie signaled for Americans in harm’s way, the country would seek a diplomatic resolution.

After asking Gen. McKenzie to “reflect personally after 20 years of war,” @JenGriffinFNC wanted to know what is message was for “Americans & Afghan allies left behind.” McKenzie says a “diplomatic sequel…will now begin” where we’ll work “hard & aggressively” to get more out. pic.twitter.com/KOfZpWHc4t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

How infuriating is our country’s leadership? How has a general like McKenzie not already resigned in shame, or at least in protest?

It sounded an awful lot like McKenzie was saying that Americans who’d been told by the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan to stay away from the airport in Kabul were abandoned after they did so. They were told to hunker down so this country’s leaders could discard them, as the U.S. discarded billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment.

There are, right now, hundreds of Americans who wanted out of Afghanistan and they’re presumably hiding and surrounded by Taliban killers. Those who failed them in the Biden administration are celebrating the end of a war. For those left in the war zone, the nightmare is probably only just beginning.

But why is McKenzie telling us about Biden’s failure, and not Biden himself? The president is, after all, the person who assured us less than two weeks ago during an interview with ABC News that no American would be left behind.

“We’ve got like 10 to 15,000 Americans in the country right now. Right? And are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be out is out?” the network’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden on Aug. 19.

“Yes,” Biden replied. “Yes.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: “Are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be out is out?” BIDEN: “Yes… if there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”

pic.twitter.com/0DIhuPKrbX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2021

“So Americans should understand that troops might have to be there beyond Aug. 31st?” Stephanopoulos asked.

After some stammering, Biden indicated that there was zero chance he would allow citizens of his own country to be abandoned by the most powerful military the world has ever seen.

“And if they’re American force — if there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out,” Biden declared.

Biden made those comments in an interview in which he also knocked on wood. He apparently had no confidence in what he was saying, so we have to conclude that he was lying when he promised stranded Americans they would not be disregarded like Humvees and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The country’s 78-year-old cognitively compromised president has been on the wrong side of almost every issue for almost five decades. He’s also a proven liar. In that vein, his position on leaving Afghanistan and its outcome is not at all surprising.

The difference between this debacle and Biden’s previous misstatements or willful errors is that on this one, he’s no longer able to articulate his flawed rationale. Biden’s apparent senility has been on full display for a couple of years at this point, and everyone knows it. In the span of a week, he got more than a dozen American heroes killed in Kabul and then left behind civilians he vowed would be rescued.

Biden didn’t dare come out from under his rock to tell us how poorly his evacuation went and why. We had to hear about the latest humiliation of our country from another one of his failed generals.

