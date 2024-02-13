Biden Looks Lost Behind Podium During Visit with King of Jordan, Oddly Stares at the Ground During His Speech
Days after his competence as president moved from a simmering political debate to a boiling controversy, President Joe Biden added fuel to the fire.
On Monday, Biden was noticed meandering in the background behind King Abdullah II of Jordan as the Jordanian leader gave remarks at the White House.
“Your majesty, over to you,” Biden said before wandering away from the podium where Abdullah was speaking, according to the New York Post.
Oblivious to everything around him, Biden began looking on the floor for the marks to indicate where he was supposed to stand.
He crossed behind the king, while scanning the floor for clues, and then moved back to the king’s left where he had originally been standing.
“I switched sides on you,” Biden said.
“Don’t judge his mental acuity. Judge him by his ability to get things done, like stand where the tape is and do so on the appropriate side of your invited guest,” commentator Melik Abdul posted on X.
Last week, Biden identified French President Emmanuel Macron as the late François Mitterrand and referenced former German leader Angela Merkel as the late Helmut Kohl, the Post noted.
Biden’s competence has been under renewed scrutiny since the report of special counsel Robert Hur was issued.
The Hur report noted that “Biden will likely present himself to the jury, as he did during his interview with our office, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”
The report said Biden “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (‘if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?’), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (‘in 2009, am I still Vice President?’).”
“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died,” the report said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis translated that comment to mean Biden was “too senile to actually stand trial,” according to Fox News.
