Biden Looks Lost Behind Podium During Visit with King of Jordan, Oddly Stares at the Ground During His Speech

Days after his competence as president moved from a simmering political debate to a boiling controversy, President Joe Biden added fuel to the fire.

On Monday, Biden was noticed meandering in the background behind King Abdullah II of Jordan as the Jordanian leader gave remarks at the White House.

“Your majesty, over to you,” Biden said before wandering away from the podium where Abdullah was speaking, according to the New York Post.

Oblivious to everything around him, Biden began looking on the floor for the marks to indicate where he was supposed to stand.

He crossed behind the king, while scanning the floor for clues, and then moved back to the king’s left where he had originally been standing.

“I switched sides on you,” Biden said.

The world is laughing at US https://t.co/g0CmJffNVG — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) February 12, 2024

Should Biden resign from the presidency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (45 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Don’t judge his mental acuity. Judge him by his ability to get things done, like stand where the tape is and do so on the appropriate side of your invited guest,” commentator Melik Abdul posted on X.

Last week, Biden identified French President Emmanuel Macron as the late François Mitterrand and referenced former German leader Angela Merkel as the late Helmut Kohl, the Post noted.

Biden’s competence has been under renewed scrutiny since the report of special counsel Robert Hur was issued.

The Hur report noted that “Biden will likely present himself to the jury, as he did during his interview with our office, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

The report said Biden “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (‘if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?’), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (‘in 2009, am I still Vice President?’).”

“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died,” the report said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis translated that comment to mean Biden was “too senile to actually stand trial,” according to Fox News.

“I think that that is something that — OK, you can’t stand trial, but somehow you can have the nuclear codes?” DeSantis said. An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.