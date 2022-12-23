Biden Loses It Over Biggest Failure, Drops Word So Vulgar He Apologizes When Women Are Around: Book

One of President Joe Biden’s selling points in the 2020 general election was that he was the adult in the room compared to former President Donald Trump.

Surely you’ve heard some variation of “Oh, I just can’t stand Trump’s foul mouth and temper, so I’m going to vote for Biden.” It’s the ultimate result of the establishment media’s nonstop spewing of anti-Trump rhetoric during his presidency.

Ironically enough, a new book aiming to romanticize Biden’s presidency thus far, “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” may have inadvertently pulled the curtain back a little too far, revealing an ugly, unprofessional side of Biden that might even make Trump blush.

According to excerpts obtained by Fox News, author Chris Whipple painted a picture of an elderly man at his wit’s end and lashing out at those around him in response.

Unsurprisingly, some of Biden’s alleged tirades involved an issue that he is embarrassingly familiar with — the border crisis.

One could argue that it’s Biden’s biggest failure yet, given that some of the other ongoing calamities in this country, such as raging inflation and soaring crime, can be attributed somewhat to outside factors.

But the border crisis? Biden has the capability to influence that disaster immediately and directly (like, say, with Title 42).

“Illegal immigrants kept arriving. And Biden was furious,” Whipple wrote, according to Fox. “Aides had rarely seen him so angry. From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping f-bombs (he’d always apologize when women were present).”

Elsewhere in the book, Whipple again described a Biden who appeared to be fraying at the seams due to his own failures.

“Early in his term he had reserved the f-bomb mostly for discussions of the southern border, but lately he was using it more often,” Whipple wrote.

The book, which will go on sale Jan. 17, is described as “a stunning portrait of politics on the edge.”

And while Biden may come off as a foul-mouthed hothead in the above excerpts, make no mistake about it, “The Fight of His Life” is meant to glamorize his presidency thus far.

Just look at this product description on Amazon: “From the New York Times bestselling author of The Gatekeepers comes a revelatory, news-making look at how President Joe Biden and his seasoned team have battled to achieve their agenda — based on the author’s extraordinary access to the White House during two years of crises at home and abroad.

“In January of 2021, the Biden administration inherited the most daunting array of challenges since FDR’s presidency: a lethal pandemic, a plummeting economy, an unresolved twenty-year war, and the aftermath of an attack on the Capitol that polarized the country.”

If you think this is going to be an objectively fair look at Joe Biden, please don’t ever buy a bridge in Brooklyn.

Say whatever you will about Trump and his perceived shortcomings. He at least presided over a more secure border and a healthier economy.

Biden, meanwhile, may have very well adopted his predecessor’s temperament.

Unfortunately for Americans, he didn’t adopt much else.

