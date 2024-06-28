Biden Loses His Cool After Trump Gets Under His Skin Less Than 30 Minutes Into Debate

President Joe Biden lost his cool during Thursday’s debate, calling former President Donald Trump a “sucker” and a “loser.”

Biden had raised the issue of a 2020 story in The Atlantic, which several Trump administration officials have refuted, that during a trip to France in 2018 Trump skipped a visit to a military cemetery saying it’s “filled with suckers and losers.”

Trump said at the time the reason he did not go was because the weather would not allow his helicopter to fly to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, near Paris.

Further, he did not want to go by road because of the logistical challenge of using a presidential motorcade, particularly in a foreign country.

Trump visited a different cemetery the next day, honoring American war dead, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Biden raised the issue at the debate saying, “My son was not a loser was not a sucker, you’re the sucker. You’re the loser.”

“First of all, that was a made up quote,” Trump responded. “Suckers and losers. They made it up. It was in a third rate magazine, that’s failing like many of these magazines.”

“He made that up. He put it in commercials. We’ve notified him,” the 45th president continued.

Biden tries to be tough by bringing up the debunked suckers and losers story and Trump masterfully calls him out for making it up, along with the Russia hoax, and the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation.

“We had 19 people that said I didn’t say it,” Trump stated. “I’m so glad this came up, and he brought it up. There’s nobody that’s taken better care of our soldiers than I have. To think that I would in front of generals and other say ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.'”

Trump then argued the story was fabricated like the 2016 allegation his campaign had colluded with Russia, and the 51 intelligence agents in 2020 who said that first son Hunter Biden’s laptop story was likely Russian disinformation.

Biden’s son Beau Biden was a member of the Delaware National Guard, serving as a Judge Advocate General officer.

In 2008, he deployed to Iraq for a year.

Beau died at age 46 from brain cancer in 2015.

