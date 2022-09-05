Biden Loses It After Getting Heckled During Labor Day Speech, Then Says Man Is 'Destroying Democracy'

Apparently, Biden-hecklers and Trump-voting “MAGA Republicans” are the people destroying the country. At least, according to the president himself that is the case.

That’s pretty funny for him to suggest. Given the current state of the economy and decaying social order in America, one would think that the people currently in charge — namely, the Biden administration and the radical extremists leading the Democratic Party — are actually the ones destroying the country.

Nevertheless, on Monday, during a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden said as much while responding to a heckler.







It’s unclear exactly what the protester said, but Biden’s response — and its implications — were loud and clear.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot,” Biden said in response to the heckler Monday.

“Look, extreme MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and our economic security, they embrace political violence.”

He added that the MAGA Republicans and “that guy out that door — are destroying democracy.”

A heckler was just escorted out by secret service after repeatedly shouting, interrupting President Biden at Laborefest pic.twitter.com/vZd53qvspj — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 5, 2022



In essence, Biden reiterated a point he had made during his recent poorly-received (and very poorly-lit) speech on Thursday — half of the American voting public is a threat to democracy.

“Equality and Democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise,” says President Biden, at the beginning of his remarks tonight. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.” pic.twitter.com/Yc9sdolykO — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2022

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault,” Biden said on Thursday during a speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”

During both speeches, Biden played coy, noting that most Republicans aren’t “MAGA Republicans” while also refusing to give a strict definition for the latter.

So, it seems that he means any Republicans that strongly supported the presidency of Donald Trump and/or any Republicans who would support Trump should he run again in 2024.

If Trump does manage to snatch the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s hard to imagine many Republicans if any (outside of the RINOs) would refuse to support him.

After all, which leader would you prefer?

On one hand, you have a relatively conservative outsider who uses social media a bit too much.

On the other, you have a geriatric Democrat with questionable mental health who openly supports pseudo-socialism (bordering on Communism), transgender procedures for children and an overreliance on unreliable “green” energies that will inevitably cause gas prices to skyrocket.

Forget “MAGA Republicans,” if such a scenario is to happen, you might see many independents and even Democrats vote for Trump.

Any sensible person would be a fool not to do so.

