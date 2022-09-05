Share
Commentary

Biden Loses It After Getting Heckled During Labor Day Speech, Then Says Man Is 'Destroying Democracy'

 By Michael Austin  September 5, 2022 at 4:34pm
Share

Apparently, Biden-hecklers and Trump-voting “MAGA Republicans” are the people destroying the country. At least, according to the president himself that is the case.

That’s pretty funny for him to suggest. Given the current state of the economy and decaying social order in America, one would think that the people currently in charge — namely, the Biden administration and the radical extremists leading the Democratic Party — are actually the ones destroying the country.

Nevertheless, on Monday, during a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden said as much while responding to a heckler.



It’s unclear exactly what the protester said, but Biden’s response — and its implications — were loud and clear.

Trending:
Middle School Sends All Students Home After 8th-Grader Is Found Dead on Campus

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot,” Biden said in response to the heckler Monday.

“Look, extreme MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and our economic security, they embrace political violence.”

He added that the MAGA Republicans and “that guy out that door — are destroying democracy.”


In essence, Biden reiterated a point he had made during his recent poorly-received (and very poorly-lit) speech on Thursday — half of the American voting public is a threat to democracy.

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault,” Biden said on Thursday during a speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”

During both speeches, Biden played coy, noting that most Republicans aren’t “MAGA Republicans” while also refusing to give a strict definition for the latter.

Related:
Biden's Sinister Anti-MAGA Speech Backfires, New Poll Shows Majority Disapprove

So, it seems that he means any Republicans that strongly supported the presidency of Donald Trump and/or any Republicans who would support Trump should he run again in 2024.

If Trump does manage to snatch the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s hard to imagine many Republicans if any (outside of the RINOs) would refuse to support him.

After all, which leader would you prefer?

Do you find Biden's rhetoric dangerous?

On one hand, you have a relatively conservative outsider who uses social media a bit too much.

On the other, you have a geriatric Democrat with questionable mental health who openly supports pseudo-socialism (bordering on Communism), transgender procedures for children and an overreliance on unreliable “green” energies that will inevitably cause gas prices to skyrocket.

Forget “MAGA Republicans,” if such a scenario is to happen, you might see many independents and even Democrats vote for Trump.

Any sensible person would be a fool not to do so.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Red Alert: Man Live-Streaming Shooting Spree According to Authorities, Police Desperately Seeking Help
Woman Grab Son's EpiPen, Saves Policeman from the Brink of Death After He Collapsed from Bee Stings
Suspect in Kidnapping and Murder of Eliza Fletcher Hit with Charge That Is Punishable by Death
Biden Loses It After Getting Heckled During Labor Day Speech, Then Says Man Is 'Destroying Democracy'
Neighbors Step Forward to Reveal Eliza Fletcher Kidnapping Suspect's 'Creepy' History: Report
See more...

Conversation