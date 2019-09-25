SECTIONS
Biden Loses Lead to Warren in Poll He Led by 13 Points Just Last Month

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published September 25, 2019 at 9:12am
After a challenging few weeks for the former vice president, recent polling suggests 2020 Democratic primary front-runner Joe Biden is the front-runner no more.

Support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts surged dramatically this month and, according to the Quinnipiac University national poll, the polarizing progressive has managed to draw, if not overtake, Biden among likely Democratic voters and left-leaning independents.

Favored by 27 percent of the 561 left-wing voters polled, Warren inched out Biden by just two percentage points.

The slim victory falls “well within” the poll’s nearly five percent margin of error, leaving Warren’s front-runner status far from solidified, according to a Wednesday news release from the university.

But Quinnipiac pollsters suggests the results should not be taken lightly — particularly considering its last poll showed Biden to be sitting comfortably in the lead with 32 percent support, with Warren trailing behind by approximately 13 percent.

“Warren is essentially tied with former Vice President Joe Biden,” the news release reads.

“Though well within the margin of error, this is the first time that a candidate other than Biden has had the numerical lead in the primary since Quinnipiac began asking the question in March.”

Do you think Biden's campaign has peaked?

And these were not the only late-September bells tolling bad news for the former vice president’s campaign.

A poll released last week by the Des Moines Register, in cooperation with CNN and Mediacom Iowa, also had Biden displaced by Warren at the front of the still-sizable Democratic presidential primary pack.

According to Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy, however, that pack appears as though it may be on the verging of thinning out, with a vast majority of the candidates bleeding money and unable to gain enough traction to break 15 percent support.

“We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind,” Malloy said.

Since the starting gun rang out on the 2020 Democratic primary this past spring, political commentators have made it a point to warn that Biden’s early surge to the top of the polls in a lengthy election cycle may have been more of a stumbling block than anything, leaving the candidate with too much time to falter.

Several outlets and pundits on either side of the aisle have even gone so far as to frame the race as “Biden’s to lose.”

Now, after weeks of gaffe after gaffe after gaffe — and the House Democrat’s Ukraine whistleblower inquiry catching Biden in the crossfire for potentially corrupt foreign policy wrongdoings of his own — the polls seem to be reflecting the truth of that narrative.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor of opinion since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







