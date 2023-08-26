Biden Loudly Booed While Commenting on Trump's Mug Shot

One would assume that when a Democratic president visits California, it’s akin to playing on home field.

That assumption would be wrong based on a C-SPAN clip making the rounds on social media.

President Joe Biden and his family are currently vacationing in Lake Tahoe, California, and the president took a moment to answer a smattering of questions from the media on Friday.

The president addressed a number of topics, such as the latest COVID-19 variant and the GOP debate from Wednesday.

He also joked about former President Donald Trump’s extremely viral mug shot.

“Handsome guy,” Biden quipped with a smirk when asked about the mug shot.

But just as noteworthy as Biden’s responses to the reporters’ questions was a nearby crowd’s apparent response to his appearance.

Throughout the informal Q&A session, a group of onlookers could clearly be heard booing and jeering in the background.

And while there is a chance that the booing was brought on by an exceptionally bad street performance, most on social media thought the jeering was aimed at Biden.

“Trump got his mugshot taken yet Joe Biden is somehow the one having a rough day,” Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

JUST IN: President Biden gets booed while on vacation in Lake Tahoe before telling reporters that he thinks Donald Trump looked “handsome.” Trump got his mugshot taken yet Joe Biden is somehow the one having a rough day. Reporter: “Have you seen Donald Trump’s mugshot yet?”… pic.twitter.com/voTFUW0CCB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023

Indeed, while Biden grapples with abysmally low approval ratings, Trump has been enjoying viral fame and wildly excited crowds — despite (or perhaps because of) the four criminal indictments currently hanging over the former president’s head.

Aside from those approval ratings and seeming vocal opposition, Biden is facing a litany of challenges of his own ahead of the 2024 election.

The president is embroiled in an ugly scandal involving his son Hunter, who is alleged to have sold influence to his father while Joe was vice president. The father and son have also been accused of accepting (or extorting) millions of dollars in bribes.

Those allegations have paved the way for Republicans to begin exploring a possible impeachment of Biden.

