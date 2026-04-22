Biden Loves to Say His WH Bid Was Sparked by Charlottesville Rally, Which DOJ Says the SPLC Helped Plan

Joe Biden has told his absurd Charlottesville story so many times that it has become folklore.

He has framed a 2017 rally in Virginia as a moral turning point and the moment that supposedly compelled him to step in and “save” the country, and run for president in 2020.

Biden’s claim was emotionally effective — even if difficult to believe — which is exactly why it has been repeated so often.

But the narrative is even more laughable when you juxtapose it with what the Department of Justice is now alleging.

The DOJ has charged the Southern Poverty Law Center with an 11-count federal indictment that accuses the group of funneling millions of dollars to extremist organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan and the Aryan Nation.

Such an accusation is staggering, given the SPLC’s supposed mission as a watchdog against hate, if you were ever keen to believe the group was anything but its own hate group.

According to the DOJ, the SPLC secretly paid lots of people with donor funds to drum up hate, including at Charlottesville.

While raising hundreds of millions of dollars from neurotic left-wingers via direct mail by stoking fear of surging "hate groups," the SPLC literally paid someone more than $270,000 to, among other things, plan and organize the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. The… pic.twitter.com/wF7gZ3wbWV — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) April 21, 2026

WOW: The Department of Justice has charged the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) with an 11-count federal indictment, accusing them of funneling millions to the extremist groups they claim to be fighting. Fox & Friends: “$1M to National Alliance Affiliate, a Neo-Nazi… pic.twitter.com/KpDv1lj9Ws — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 22, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel said, “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups — even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes. That is illegal — and this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved.”

One informant told the federal government that SPLC money helped plan the Unite the Right rally — the very same rally Biden has never shut up about.

Biden actually built a late-in-life political resurgence around that rally and has pointed to it repeatedly as proof that the country was in moral free fall and needed his candidacy.

This indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center for funding white supremacists is amazing. They even funded one guy who helped arrange the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally! Remember the “Very Fine People” Hoax!?! Link to full document below. pic.twitter.com/HPnP9mfg1A — 🇺🇸FoiaFan🕍🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) April 21, 2026

Even as recently as August 2024, after dropping his re-election bid, a post on his X account marked the anniversary of the rally.

This week marks seven years since white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville spouting sick, anti-semitic bile. Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.” Democracy is at stake. We will not let him win again. pic.twitter.com/EcI2qjcwQ3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2024

Whoever posted the message for Biden — because surely he lacked the mental faculties to do it himself — leaned again on the idea that the event revealed something uniquely dangerous about President Donald Trump’s America.

It appears arsonists at the SLPC were starting fires and then complaining that fires existed.

According to the claims against them, they were then positioning themselves as the solution to a crisis they helped create. From that point forward, what followed were innumerable lies told to the American people that were built on one big lie: that Charlottesville was an organic event.

Biden cited the initial lie as his rationale for running. He built an entire political identity around a version of the rally that he distorted and weaponized for years, especially through the Trump “fine people” hoax.

The false Charlottesville narrative helped carry Biden to the White House, where he spent four years lying about virtually everything.

If what the Department of Justice has been told by informants is true, the Southern Poverty Law Center was directly involved in helping Biden create his bogus 2020 origin story.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.