President Joe Biden listens during a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 10, 2025.
President Joe Biden listens during a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 10, 2025. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Biden Made Sneaky Last-Minute Change to Let Foreigners Work from Home in America

 By Michael Austin  October 18, 2025 at 5:00am
A few short weeks before he left office, staffers for now-former President Joe Biden expanded H-1B visa rules to allow foreign workers to work remotely.

In recent days, a viral social post has noticed that “Hundreds of H1Bs have listed the same residential buildings in Irving, Texas as their address of employment.”

The poster of the data set said that “these scammers are either committing tax fraud by claiming to work in Texas,” or they are “actually working in California or they went back to India and are lying about their work address.”

According to an investigation from Blaze Media, a trend of H-1B visa holders working from is linked to a Biden administration final rule issued on Dec. 18, 2024, just over one month before the end of Biden’s term.

The Department of Homeland Security thereby decided that remote work in “higher education, nonprofit research, or government research” would be allowed in the form of “telework, remote work, or other off-site work.”

As noted by Blaze Media, the final rule also emphasized job duties rather than the location of the job.

The final rule said that an “advocacy group” in favor of H-1B visas encouraged more permissive rules for remote work, such that “H-1B regulations should focus on duties performed rather than location of work performed.”

H-1B visas have been criticized in recent years for undercutting American workers with foreign laborers willing to work for substantially less pay.

One analysis from the Federation for American Immigration Reform noted that “abuse and fraud have plagued the H-1B visa program” for decades.

“The H-1B visa lobby, primarily tech giants and outsourcing firms, frequently claim that a sustained influx of foreign guest workers is necessitated by labor shortages,” the group noted.

“In fact, the program does not supplement the U.S. workforce. Rather, it supplants able-bodied Americans with foreign workers who are beholden to their employers by virtue of their presence in the U.S. depending upon employer sponsorship.”

In some cases, American workers have even been laid off and then made to train the foreigners hired to replace them.

“This happened in a famous, but not isolated 2015 case involving Disney World and its decision to replace many skilled American employees with foreign H-1B workers and then forcing them to train their replacements,” the analysis noted.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform recommended that “American citizens must pressure Congress to clamp down on H-1B abuse and develop policies that prioritize American workers over globally-oriented businesses.”

The group suggested that the H-1B program only be used for true short-term labor shortages, rather than jobs for which American labor is already abundant.

