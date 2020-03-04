SECTIONS
Biden Makes Alzheimer's Cure a Campaign Centerpiece Before Confusing Wife for Sister

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden confused his wife, Jill, left, with his sister, Valerie, right, onstage during a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020.Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden confused his wife, Jill, left, with his sister, Valerie, right, onstage during a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published March 3, 2020 at 9:45pm
After promising his administration would make fighting diseases such as Alzheimer’s a priority, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden confused his wife for his sister.

The gaffe came as Biden celebrated a strong Super Tuesday showing, and seven months after identifying a cure for the degenerative disease as a major focus of his future presidency.

Biden then told an Iowa state fair crowd about the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s.

The former vice president proposed an organization modeled after the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA. Biden’s proposed group, “HARPA,” would be a health care force intended to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease and other maladies plaguing the nation.

“If we don’t do something about the disease of Alzheimer’s, every single solitary bed in the United States of America in a hospital will be filled with an Alzheimer’s patient within 20 years,” Biden then said.

“No drug company is going to make the kind of investment that it takes. We should be investing the billions of dollars we can just like we did with the Defense Department.”

Naturally, the promised cures for Alzheimer’s and other diseases would only come after Biden is elected into the White House.

Considering Biden’s performance under stress, however, it appears his path to the Oval Office is going to be a rocky road.

Will Biden be the Democratic Party's candidate?

After a seemingly long day Tuesday, Biden had a short bout of confusion as he attempted to pump up a crowd while encouraging poll results flooded in.

“By the way, this is my little sister, Valerie,” Biden said, gesturing to his wife, “and I’m Jill’s husband!”

The candidate quickly realized his mistake, and corrected himself before explaining that “they switched on me.”

While a seemingly innocuous mistake, this is only the latest in a series of gaffes from the former vice president.

The mistakes are less about the condition of Biden’s mental health and more about his ability to act under stress. Campaigning is an undeniably tough job, with candidates travelling across the country for what’s considered the hardest interview process in the world.

Perhaps the only job that carries more stress is that of the president himself, on whose shoulders the future of the world rests.

Biden’s continuing gaffes are an indication that he might not be up to the rigors of the job, but a strong Super Tuesday showing will only strengthen his resolve to square off against President Donald Trump in November.

