Biden Makes a Claim About Himself That He Already Admitted Was False 37 Years Ago

President Joe Biden has been caught in another lie.

This time, its one that was already proven false 37 years ago.

During a speech in Wisconsin on Monday, President Biden repeated the claim that he was the first person in his family to attend college.

“”I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college.”

While you can hear Biden make this remark in the clip on the right, in the second clip from 2022, he spoke about his grandfather playing football in college.

Joe Biden just said in a speech in Wisconsin “I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college.” That is a lie. One of the reasons we know it’s a lie is because Biden has bragged several times in the past about how his grandfather… pic.twitter.com/1ppP90RDnD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2024

Yes, Biden has been caught in another lie, but this one is especially bad. It isn’t even a new lie.

The New York Times reported in 1987 that Biden’s claim of being first in his family to attend college was false as his mother’s family, the Finnegans, went to college.

Is Joe Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (19 Votes) No: 98% (1245 Votes)

Digging further, the New York Post found that his father had attended Johns Hopkins University.

The aforementioned New York Times article was part of a larger piece in which Biden had been outed for borrowing passages for speeches without giving due credit and plagiarizing a paper while in law school.

If this lie about attending college was only recent, we would be prone to simply add it to the long list of Biden’s gaffes and move on.

His cognitive abilities are clearly fading.

However, this lie is worse.

President Biden, while a 45-year-old senator, had already been caught lying. It isn’t plausible adopt the same position.

No one would say someone in their 40s is cognitively failing.

Instead, what we can say is that Biden is loose with the truth now and always has been.

Maybe repeating the lie about being a first-generation college student on Monday is a sign of his mental deficiencies or maybe it’s just Biden being Biden.

He’s the worst of both worlds. He can’t remember what the truth is, and even if he could, he never cared about it in the first place.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.