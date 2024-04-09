Biden Makes a Claim About Himself That He Already Admitted Was False 37 Years Ago
President Joe Biden has been caught in another lie.
This time, its one that was already proven false 37 years ago.
During a speech in Wisconsin on Monday, President Biden repeated the claim that he was the first person in his family to attend college.
“”I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college.”
While you can hear Biden make this remark in the clip on the right, in the second clip from 2022, he spoke about his grandfather playing football in college.
Joe Biden just said in a speech in Wisconsin “I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college.”
That is a lie.
One of the reasons we know it’s a lie is because Biden has bragged several times in the past about how his grandfather… pic.twitter.com/1ppP90RDnD
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2024
Yes, Biden has been caught in another lie, but this one is especially bad. It isn’t even a new lie.
The New York Times reported in 1987 that Biden’s claim of being first in his family to attend college was false as his mother’s family, the Finnegans, went to college.
Digging further, the New York Post found that his father had attended Johns Hopkins University.
The aforementioned New York Times article was part of a larger piece in which Biden had been outed for borrowing passages for speeches without giving due credit and plagiarizing a paper while in law school.
If this lie about attending college was only recent, we would be prone to simply add it to the long list of Biden’s gaffes and move on.
His cognitive abilities are clearly fading.
However, this lie is worse.
President Biden, while a 45-year-old senator, had already been caught lying. It isn’t plausible adopt the same position.
No one would say someone in their 40s is cognitively failing.
Instead, what we can say is that Biden is loose with the truth now and always has been.
Maybe repeating the lie about being a first-generation college student on Monday is a sign of his mental deficiencies or maybe it’s just Biden being Biden.
He’s the worst of both worlds. He can’t remember what the truth is, and even if he could, he never cared about it in the first place.
