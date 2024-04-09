Share
Commentary

Biden Makes a Claim About Himself That He Already Admitted Was False 37 Years Ago

 By Samuel Short  April 9, 2024 at 12:01pm
Share

President Joe Biden has been caught in another lie.

This time, its one that was already proven false 37 years ago.

During a speech in Wisconsin on Monday, President Biden repeated the claim that he was the first person in his family to attend college.

“”I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college.”

While you can hear Biden make this remark in the clip on the right, in the second clip from 2022, he spoke about his grandfather playing football in college.

Trending:
GOP Rep Moves to Institute Death Penalty for Child Sex Abusers: 'Let's See Who Tries to Protect Pedophiles'

Yes, Biden has been caught in another lie, but this one is especially bad. It isn’t even a new lie.

The New York Times reported in 1987 that Biden’s claim of being first in his family to attend college was false as his mother’s family, the Finnegans, went to college.

Is Joe Biden fit for office?

Digging further, the New York Post found that his father had attended Johns Hopkins University.

The aforementioned New York Times article was part of a larger piece in which Biden had been outed for borrowing passages for speeches without giving due credit and plagiarizing a paper while in law school.

If this lie about attending college was only recent, we would be prone to simply add it to the long list of Biden’s gaffes and move on.

His cognitive abilities are clearly fading.

However, this lie is worse.

Related:
USA Today Changes Trump Headline Shortly After Getting Chewed Out by the Biden Campaign

President Biden, while a 45-year-old senator, had already been caught lying. It isn’t plausible adopt the same position.

No one would say someone in their 40s is cognitively failing.

Instead, what we can say is that Biden is loose with the truth now and always has been.

Maybe repeating the lie about being a first-generation college student on Monday is a sign of his mental deficiencies or maybe it’s just Biden being Biden.

He’s the worst of both worlds. He can’t remember what the truth is, and even if he could, he never cared about it in the first place.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Watch: Anti-Trump John Bolton Tells CNN He Won't Vote Trump or Biden, Reveals Name He Voted for in 2020 Who'll Be His Pick Now
Watch: Entire Panel of Undecided Voters Is in Agreement About Trump Vs. Biden When it Comes to Economics
Biden Makes a Claim About Himself That He Already Admitted Was False 37 Years Ago
Watch: 'The View' Host Blames Climate Change for Causing Eclipse, Gets Ridiculed Live On Air by Her Own Co-Hosts
Trump Speaks as 71-Year-Old Grandma Is Convicted on All J6 Charges
See more...

Conversation