Biden Makes COVID Comment So Outrageously False Even Pathologically Fake MSNBC Corrects Him

If there is one thing left-wing establishment media personalities simply cannot stomach, it’s fact-checking popular Democratic Party politicians and talking points.

From former President Barack Obama’s widely refuted “if you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan” to the 21st century racial unrest slogan that is “hands up, don’t shoot,” asking the Jim Acostas and Rachel Maddows of the world to correct the record on left-wing misinformation is like asking a toddler to eat his vegetables.

Unfortunately for them, however, the advent of yet another high-profile Joe Biden candidacy has left precious few alternatives.

A gaffe machine very much unlike a fine red wine — worsening with age, that is — presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a figure so often in error that his every speaking engagement seems to leave the establishment media on edge as to whether another fact-check will have to be — begrudgingly — issued.

And the former vice president’s Friday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough was no exception.

Supposedly elucidating how his administration might better handle a public health crisis as serious as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Biden was, rather embarrassingly, corrected on air over repeat claims the virus had killed more than 600,000 Americans.

“Over 600,000 dead, many of them are people who are those workers, those nurses, doctors, some of them,” Biden said. “Because they have put themselves in the position to save other people’s lives, protect the rest of society.”

“And we talk about that number, like 600-plus thousand people. If each and every one of them,” the candidate continued, interrupted by Scarborough.

“Sixty,” the host corrected. “Sixty thousand.”

“Si– Six– sixty thousand,” Biden stammered for a moment. “I misp… 60,000.”

Biden really thought 600K Americans died of Coronavirus.. pic.twitter.com/pu2fQLPakT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2020

According to Politico, self-reported data from hospitals across the nation indicated the U.S. toll had surpassed 60,000 and was steadily approaching 61,000 Wednesday, making Scarborough spot-on in his correction.

That doesn’t stop me from wondering, however, where on earth Biden got a number like 600,000.

Ruling out blatant deviousness, the most reasonable explanation would seem to be that declining mental acuity either caused Biden to tack on the extra zero, unconsciously inflating the stateside coronavirus death toll by an order of magnitude, or to believe that the death toll really is that high.

Reminds me of the time he claimed that 150 million people have been killed by gun violence since 2007. pic.twitter.com/vEude60o6T — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2020

Joe Biden in March 2020: “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing.”pic.twitter.com/A0MRpMmIWk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 25, 2020

I don’t think Joe Biden is a fool, but he certainly does have a lengthy track record when it comes to letting his mind get away from his mouth.

For example, seeking to score political points on the Democratic debate stage for appearing stronger on gun control than radical Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden alleged in February that 150 million Americans had died as a result of gun violence since 2007, according to the Washington Examiner.

Much like in Biden’s Friday flub, the actual number happened to be nowhere near as high — not that anyone needed to point that out, considering that 150 million people is nearly half the current U.S. population.

These two instances of major mathematical malfunction fail to do justice to Biden’s record of absent-minded statements, however.

From aggressively berating his own rally-goers and insulting constituents to seeming often to lose track of which state he’s in on the campaign trail, Biden often has trouble making his mouth cooperate with his brain.

And how a man who can barely steer a conversation plans to steer an entire nation, I can only speculate.

