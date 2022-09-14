Biden Makes First Call to King Charles, Tells Him What He Wants Ahead of Queen's Funeral

For the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week, President Joe Biden called new United Kingdom monarch King Charles III on Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement that Biden used the call to “offer his condolences” on the queen’s death Thursday at age 96.

“The President recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June,” the statement said.

“He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

The White House said the president expressed one request to Charles.

“President Biden conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the King,” it said.

I spoke with King Charles III to offer my condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. I recalled her kindness, dignity, and constancy – and how she deepened the friendship between our nations. I also let the King know that I hope to continue a close relationship with him. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 14, 2022

Charles holds some similar political positions to Biden, the New York Post reported. He is known for environmental activism, which he believes is necessary to curb global warming. The president has made fighting climate change a priority of his administration.

Biden has said he plans to attend Elizabeth’s funeral, which is set to take place in London on Monday.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was unable to say whether the president would meet with Charles during the trip.

The funeral is being held at Westminster Abbey, which can hold approximately 2,200 people. However, the British government allotted only two tickets for the United States, the Post reported.

Those are expected to be used by the president and his wife, Jill Biden.

The last time Biden interacted with members of the royal family was in November during the U.N. Climate Change Conference summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The president met with Charles’ wife, Camilla, during a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported. Afterward, an unconfirmed story about Biden allegedly passing gas during the event began to circulate.

A source with knowledge of the matter told the Daily Mail at the time that Biden’s flatulence was “impossible to ignore” and that Camilla “hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

The story was never verified, however, and Snopes listed it as “unproven.”

As for Charles, he has already received criticism for his alleged treatment of those who serve him. The Post reported Tuesday that the staff at Clarence House gave him the nickname “pampered prince.”

At 73, the king will be the oldest monarch ever to be crowned, The Washington Post reported. He is still six years younger than Biden, who at 78 became the oldest president ever inaugurated in January 2021.

