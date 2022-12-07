Arizona has been going through many troubles lately.

From a long-running illegal immigration crisis stemming from the Biden administration’s open borders disaster to its ongoing controversies surrounding the Nov. 8 election, the Grand Canyon State is seeing its share of problems.

As if things were not bad enough already, on Tuesday Joe Biden came to visit.

No Biden appearance would be complete without some embarrassing gaffe occurring, and his visit to Phoenix was no exception.

Even though Biden only made brief remarks, he did manage to incorporate a disconcerting mental lapse into his speech.

As reported in November by the technology news website TechCrunch, Morris Chang, the founder of the semiconductor manufacturer TSMC, announced the Taiwan-based company was expanding plans for a factory being constructed in north Phoenix. Once completed, the factory is scheduled to begin production in 2024.

In addition to making a five-nanometer chip, Chang stated production of a more advanced three-nanometer chip is also planned for the site as a “phase two” expansion.

Biden came to Phoenix to try and take credit for TSMC’s presence in Arizona.

“American manufacturing is back, folks. American manufacturing is back,” Biden said.

What Biden needed Americans to forget during his speech was that 100,000 American manufacturing jobs were lost in November, as reported on CNBC.

Biden also needs Americans to forget the original TSMC deal dated back to May 2020, when then-President Donald Trump was in office. Even CNN Business announced at the time the agreement to build the $12 billion factory was “a big win for the Trump administration.”

During his speech, it was beyond Biden’s capabilities to describe the product the factory was adding: The three-nanometer chip.

In fact, he couldn’t even sound it out.

RNC Research captured the meltdown on Twitter.

BIDEN: “They’ll construct a second fab here in Phoenix to build chips three nanochips, the three nanochip, chips that are three nano…” pic.twitter.com/vGJgUQyr1p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2022



“And today TSMC announced a second major investment. They’ll construct a second fab here in Phoenix to build chips three nanochips, the three nanochip, chips that are three nano. You know what I’m saying,” Biden rambled, as the audience laughed.

“Nano, no no, I don’t know,” Biden concluded.

To be clear, no one is really expecting the 80-year-old Biden to actually understand the technology he’s talking about. Few people really do.

For an idea of how small a nanometer is, take a look at this Forbes explainer piece from 2011. But just for example, technology writer Jim Handy wrote, a human hair is 75,000 nanometers in diameter. For a factory to manufacture anything as small as three or five nanometers is almost impossible to think of for those outside the high-tech world.

But most Americans would agree that basic pronunciation of words in the English language isn’t too much to ask of a United States president.

The establishment media organizations cover up Biden’s persistent mental lapses. Despite the denials, Americans are aware of Biden’s mental decline.

Even former President Barack Obama seemed to acknowledge Biden’s failings. While giving a speech last week in Atlanta ostensibly mocking Georgia Republican candidate for Senate Hershel Walker, Obama tried to liken voters’ views of Walker to how a family deals referred with a mentally challenged relative.

Obama named the unfortunate family member “Uncle Joe,” and said he shouldn’t be given “serious responsibilities.”

Fmr. President Barack Obama: “We all know some folks in our lives…they say crazy stuff…Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him. They’re part of the family but you don’t give them serious responsibilities.” pic.twitter.com/PTmY1rGTrQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2022

Obama said, “They say crazy stuff, we’re all like, well, you know, ‘Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him.’ It’s OK. They’re part of the family, but you don’t give them serious responsibilities.”

“Uncle Joe.” Could Obama’s choice of the name be just a coincidence, or a cynical inside joke aimed at his former vice president?

It’s not just Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris is also frequently incoherent.

Even Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, the person charged with communicating the administration’s position to the media, is infamous for her gaffes.

It is absurd we are expected to accept such incompetence in the executive branch.

Even if the verbal stumbles are the least damaging part of the Biden administration, we need to call them out on it.

