President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Biden Makes Huge Mistake with Tuesday Morning Tweet on Clean Air, Safe Water and 'Clean' Energy

 By Johnathan Jones  February 14, 2023 at 4:50pm
President Joe Biden touted efforts he said his administration has taken to provide Americans with clean air and water on Tuesday during his 11th consecutive day ignoring the ecological disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

A train derailment on Feb. 3 spilled toxic chemicals in the area near the state’s border with Pennsylvania, leaving people afraid to drink water from their wells.

There are reports of dead fish all over eastern Ohio and in neighboring Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, a woman in North Lima, Ohio — roughly 10 miles from East Palestine — told WHTM-TV her chickens died after a controlled burn of some of the chemicals aboard the freighters began last week.

“My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died,” Amanda Breshears said.

“If it can do this to chickens in one night, imagine what it’s going to do to us in 20 years,” she added.

The true scope of the train wreck and its accompanying effects on water and air is not yet known.

The establishment media has been slow to report on the event and only began taking it seriously when citizen journalists online made the rest of the country aware of it.

Biden has yet to address the disaster, and a thorough search for even a passing comment about it from him yielded nothing.

That makes a Tuesday morning tweet from the president all the more peculiar.

Biden shared a four-day-old tweet from Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan about “clean” energy and commented, “Because of our climate investments, our kids will breathe cleaner air, drink safer water, and get to school powered by clean energy.”

The president added, “That’s the future we’re building.”

Twitter users noted the discrepancy.

“Imagine tweeting about children having clean air to breathe and clean water to drink while children in East Palestine, Ohio are breathing air and drinking water filled with deadly chemicals,” one user wrote.

Of course, it is doubtful Biden was the one who actually authored the tweet. Still, the Biden administration’s inability to lead is stunning. One would expect the White House to at least acknowledge the disaster in Ohio.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg finally offered his own remarks about the situation on Monday night after 10 days of turning a blind eye to it.

The absentee Cabinet official tasked with maintaining and improving the country’s transportation system offered empty words in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“I continue to be concerned about the impacts of the Feb 3 train derailment near East Palestine, OH, and the effects on families in the ten days since their lives were upended through no fault of their own,” Buttigieg wrote.

The Biden administration, as we’ve come to expect, is leaving Americans to fend for themselves as it mismanages yet another crisis.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation