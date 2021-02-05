President Joe Biden said Thursday he will sign an executive order that will raise the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country, despite an ongoing pandemic and an economy that has millions of Americans still out of work.

The Associated Press reported Biden will raise the number of refugees allowed into the country, which former President Donald Trump set at 15,000 before he left office. Biden, in remarks at the State Department Thursday, said he wants to pump those numbers up to 125,000 people annually.

Biden argued the country has historically “offered safe havens for those fleeing violence or persecution” and that in doing so, set an international example.

“So today I’m approving an executive order to begin the hard work of restoring our refugee admissions program to help meet the unprecedented global need,” he stated. “It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that’s precisely what we’re going to do.”

Biden, whose comments echoed the kind of globalist rhetoric the country moved away from in four years under the Trump administration, did not explain how adding more people who will need jobs and housing in the midst of a public health crisis will advance the lives of American citizens.

The coronavirus pandemic has been so severe, we’re told, that Democrats have asked us to sacrifice our livelihoods and mental health for 11 months. Now, jobs are scarce, while misery and insolvency are in abundance for many families.

Further, those who are out of work in states affected by the politicization of the pandemic and the anti-science lockdowns put in place by Democratic leaders will presumably be forced to compete with what are essentially foreign workers demanding low wages for what few jobs might be out there.

Perhaps Biden and Democrats in Congress plan to right the ship in dramatic fashion in the coming months.

Biden said Thursday his latest executive order “will raise refugee admissions back up to 125,000 persons for the first full fiscal year” of his administration, which begins Oct. 1.

Biden’s comments of course affirm what we already knew about pandemic politics. Democrats don’t care about Americans’ jobs, health or wellbeing. There isn’t one valid reason to admit more people into a country dealing with the dual strains of financial and public health crises.

There will be 125,000 additional people this coming fiscal year crowded in places which, per the wisdom provided to us by the country’s health experts, shouldn’t be open at all to Americans. Then again, Biden has made it clear he is opening up the country for virtually every person but the citizens of this country.

Pipeline workers are additionally being laid off by the tens of thousands as the country will apparently open up to foreign oil imports in the years to come. With the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline last month, which will apparently save us from a climate catastrophe, we can now increase carbon emissions by bringing in fossil fuels from the Middle East instead of using our own.

Perhaps that’s the gist of the plan.

Oil tankers, vulnerable to spills that can devastate marine life (unlike eco-friendly pipelines) can can set up refugee camps on their decks where those escaping the globe’s problem centers can spread COVID among each other as they hitch a ride over here to U.S. ports.

Give me your tired, your poor, your not-at-all socially distanced huddled masses yearning to breathe free through their double masks.

Will these people even be forced to wear masks?

Maybe the new arrivals can replace Americans whose jobs are connected to the country’s power grid when they get here. Why not? China has access to it now, shouldn’t everyone?

The State Department’s job placement program could definitely assist with that.

Biden didn’t indicate that he would put the American people first while on the campaign trail last year. Whoever is making the decisions over at the White House, if it isn’t Biden, is ensuring we’re all last.

While there is no greater deed than helping those in need, you can’t feed your neighbor if your cupboard is bare.

