Share
News
President Joe Biden attends Donald Trump's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Joe Biden attends Donald Trump's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Saul Loeb - Pool / Getty Images)

Biden Makes One Last Shocking Move in Final Minutes of His Presidency, Pardons 5 of His Family Members

 By Bryan Chai  January 20, 2025 at 12:11pm
Share

If former President Joe Biden cares at all about tarnishing his legacy, he’s not showing it as he leaves the White House.

Most Americans were aware that the oft-derided ex-president was going to leave office on Jan. 20 after the results of the 2024 general election.

What many Americans weren’t expecting, however, was for Biden to go on an executive spree in the weeks leading up to his exit.

Between the mass commutations/pardons, peculiar attempts to alter the Constitution via social media (???), divisive rhetoric, and all sorts of other chicanery these final weeks, Biden has all but taken a blowtorch the idea that he is the arbiter of “unity” that he often sold himself as.

And yet despite that lead-up, countless people were still shocked — shocked — when, at the 11th hour, Biden went ahead and preemptively pardoned his family.

The news was announced (though, curiously, the official White House statement appeared to have been scrubbed once President Donald Trump’s team overhauled the White House web site) with just 30 minutes left in his presidency, per reporter Greg Price:

“To all to whom these presents shall come, greeting:,” the statement began.

Did Biden abuse the power of the presidential pardon?

It continued: “Be it know, that this day, I, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States, pursuant to my powers under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution, have granted unto James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valeria Biden Owens, John T. Owens, Francis W. Biden

“A full and conditional pardon

“For any nonviolent offenses against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in the during the period from January 1, 2014, through the date of this pardon.

“In testimony whereof I have hereunto signed my name and caused the seal of the Department of Justice to be affixed.”

As the New York Times laid out, Biden is maintaining his family’s total innocence despite the last-minute pardons.

Related:
Biden Takes a Shot at Trump as He Departs D.C. After Inauguration

Biden “emphasized that he did not believe his family did anything wrong, but he feared political attacks by Donald J. Trump.”

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Biden said. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

The reason Biden’s remarks are causing such a stir is that the Democratic figurehead literally said he wouldn’t preemptively pardon his family, like many expected Trump to do for his family when the latter first left the Oval Office.

You can watch the wildly viral clip for yourself below:

Biden flatly claimed, “You’re not going to see” me do that, in 2020.

In 2025? His tune appears to have changed significantly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Barron Trump Praised for Classy Gesture Right After His Father Was Sworn In
Biden Makes One Last Shocking Move in Final Minutes of His Presidency, Pardons 5 of His Family Members
Biden Says 'I'm Not Going Anywhere' on His Final Full Day in Office
ESPN Executive Acknowledges Network Made 'Horrible Error' in Wake of New Orleans Terror Attack
Power-Mad Biden Attempts to Alter the Constitution on His Final Friday in Office
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation