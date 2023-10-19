Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency continues to make a mockery of the U.S. Constitution, spotlighting once again that a motley crew of incompetent stooges is running the White House.

In the latest abomination, Biden was called out for sneakily inserting a temporary Cabinet-level official into the presidential line of succession.

In a scathing statement Wednesday, Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama blasted him for flouting the Constitution by improperly elevating acting Labor Secretary Julie Su to the line of succession.

“The Biden Administration continues to attempt to rule by unilateral decree rather than govern with the advice and consent of Congress,” Britt said.

The senator, an attorney who serves on the Senate Rules Committee, pointed out that Su is a temporary department head who hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate.

Su “doesn’t even have adequate support from members of her own party in the Senate to be confirmed as Secretary of Labor,” Britt wrote.

She torched the Biden administration for “seemingly asserting both that it can freely ignore the will of the Senate by keeping Ms. Su in place indefinitely as Acting Secretary, and that Ms. Su could instantaneously ascend from her current role to serve as President of the United States.”

The senator underscored that a Cabinet member is eligible to assume the presidency “only if they are an officer ‘appointed, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate.'”

Despite the Senate declining to confirm Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su these past 218 days (and counting), the White House now lists her in the presidential line of succession. I led 29 colleagues in demanding an explanation. Read more⬇️https://t.co/zdNNOvSr8L — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) October 18, 2023



On the White House website, Su is listed as ninth in line to ascend to the presidency in the executive branch in the event that Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the seven other Cabinet officials who are listed above her are unable to serve. (The House speaker and Senate president pro tempore are Nos. 2 and 3 in the line of succession after the vice president.)

Interestingly, the acting labor secretary is ranked above Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and CIA Director William Burns.

In a sternly worded letter to the president on Tuesday, Britt and 29 of her Senate colleagues told Biden they had “grave concerns” about the Su move.

The letter reminded him that “pursuant to Article II of the Constitution, Congress has the authority to set the presidential line of succession beyond the Vice President — a power that it exercised with passage of the Presidential Succession Act of 1947.”

It also underscored that Biden cannot unilaterally and arbitrarily place people in the presidential line of succession.

“As you are well aware, since March 14, 2023, the United States Senate has declined to confirm Ms. Su’s nomination as Secretary of Labor, and she continues to lack adequate support from both Republican and Democratic members of the Senate to be confirmed to that position,” the letter said.

“While you and your Administration have clearly decided to ignore congressional intent in keeping Ms. Su in place in her current role, it would be unfortunate if you have decided to further discount congressional intent — and violate the law — by taking the position that Ms. Su is eligible for placement in the presidential line of succession,” it said.

Julie Su has neither been elected by the American people nor confirmed to a Cabinet post by the people’s elected representatives. Yet, this Administration now suggests she can instantaneously be elevated to the Presidency of the United States. pic.twitter.com/vE7wuyviSa — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) October 18, 2023

The senators blasted Biden’s appallingly authoritarian move and urged him to withdraw Su as a nominee for Labor Secretary and nominate someone who can get enough bipartisan support to receive Senate confirmation.

“It is unimaginable to think that this Administration believes someone who has neither been duly elected nor confirmed by the Senate to the position of Secretary of Labor could be President of the United States,” the letter said.

“Suggesting that Ms. Su is eligible to be in the presidential line of succession is antithetical to our system of governance and the bedrock principles on which our Republic rests,” it said.

Julie Su Letter by The Western Journal

Sadly, defiling the Constitution by elevating an obscure, temporary department head to the presidential line of succession is not the dumbest thing Biden has done during his disastrous tenure.

This is not a personal attack on Su but a sobering reminder that Biden’s repeated attempts to rule by executive fiat must be curbed.

