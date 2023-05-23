President Joe Biden made an amazing and disturbing factual error about his personal life during a visit with U.S. Marines stationed abroad.

According to the New York Post, during a visit with Marines stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan, Biden claimed that his late son Beau Biden died in Iraq during the war.

“My son was a major in the U.S. Army. We lost him in Iraq,” the president said.

On the surface, this is a great way for the president to connect with our servicemen and women and remind them that he understands the sacrifices that they make for our nation. There is just one major problem — none of it is true.

True, Beau Biden was in the army and was stationed in Iraq from 2008 to 2009, but he did not die there during the war. Instead, he died of brain cancer at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Post stated that Biden believes that toxic fumes from “burn pits” that disposed of military waste in Iraq contributed to his son’s death, so maybe that is what Biden is referring to in this story.

But it is nonetheless disturbing that Biden would mess up such a crucial detail from an episode that undoubtedly left a lasting impression on both him and his family.

How could he possibly forget that his son died in the United States and not on the battlefields of Iraq?

This unfortunately leaves us with two options, both of which are rather disturbing: either Biden is lying, or his cognitive decline is worse than we thought.

It would not be out of place for Biden to lie about this, after all, lies and half-truths have become the hallmark of his administration so far. Biden himself has been known to share personal stories of questionable veracity.

But this is not something that Biden has to lie about. It’s not as if his presidency and his reputation hinge on whether his son died in Iraq or in the United States. All it does is make Biden look like more of a serial liar.

The other option, which is equally as disturbing, is that he actually believes that his son died in Iraq, showing that his mental health is in a really dire state.

If Biden genuinely cannot remember where this rather pivotal moment in his life took place, that should be very worrying to the American people, as it brings his ability to do his job in serious doubt.

We have seen the red flags several times before, Biden constantly forgets what he is about to say, or forgets the names of people standing right next to him during a speech.

But this is a massive detail about his personal life that he is forgetting about. If he cannot remember this, how can we trust him to be able to run the country?

If Biden is really suffering from a serious cognitive decline, it does neither him nor the country any good for him to remain in office. All it does is make things worse.

If that is not the case, and Biden is lying, then we really need to ensure in 2024 that we get honest leadership in the White House.

