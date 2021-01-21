Newly elected President Joe Biden will revoke a policy that prevents federal funds from going to abortions abroad, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

“It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally,” Fauci said, according to prepared transcripts of Thursday’s World Health Organization executive board meeting.

“To that end, President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City Policy in the coming days, as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.”

The Mexico City policy prohibits overseas organizations that are receiving aid from the United States from promoting abortion.

The policy was first established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

President Barack Obama rescinded the policy in 2009, but President Donald Trump re-established it in January 2017 shortly after taking office.

Fauci’s comments came only hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question on Biden’s abortion policy by telling reporters that Biden is “a devout Catholic.”

Biden previously floated funding abortion as a solution to overpopulation in poor countries at a February 2020 town hall in South Carolina.

An audience member attending the town hall had asked Biden what he would do to “empower women” in poor countries to address overpopulation.

“I strongly oppose the limitations on the ability for the United States to contribute to organizations in these countries that, in fact, provide women’s health alternatives for choice,” Biden said.

“We should end that limitation,” he added. “It’s called the Mexico City rule. We should end that.”

