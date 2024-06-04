Tell us how you really feel, Mr. President.

In his most explicit comments targeting former President Donald Trump after his kangaroo court conviction last week in New York City, President Joe Biden told a fundraiser crowd in the swanky New York suburb of Greenwich, Connecticut, that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee is a “convicted felon” who “snapped” after the 2020 election.

The remarks came after Biden’s more cautious — but still just as transparent — chiding of Trump for criticizing a case in which the prosecution never seemed to quite settle on the full nature of the crime Trump had supposedly committed and where the judge told the jury they didn’t need to agree on that somewhat salient fact, either.

“It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” Biden said at the White House on Friday, according to The Hill.

Well, enough with pussyfooting around in order to make it appear that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case was anything but an opportunistic political prosecution: On Monday, Biden came out with guns a’blazin’.

“Here is what is becoming clearer and clearer every day: The threat that Trump poses would be greater in a second term than it was in his first term,” Biden said, according to The Hill.

“This isn’t the same Trump who got elected in 2016. He’s worse.”

“Something snapped in him when he lost in 2020. He can’t accept he lost, and it is literally driving him crazy,” he continued.

“Now he’s running again. And he’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he is clearly unhinged.”

And, of course, this all came back to — what else? — the Trump trial.

“For the first time in American history a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency,” Biden said.

“But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

Hilariously, Biden — who is almost certain to be the standard-bearer of the party that’s engaging in lawfare against Trump — said that it’s Trump who’s engaging in an assault on the justice system. Hi, I’m psychological projection, have we met?

“Throughout this campaign Trump has made it clear he is running to exact for revenge,” Biden said.

“Now after his criminal convictions, it’s clear he’s worried about preserving his freedoms.”

Now, to be clear, this isn’t that much different from what Biden was saying before the Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of being the political opposition figure who’s leading Biden in the polls. (Or committing vague campaign finance violations, whatever you want to call it.)

This is what Biden had to say in the middle of May, before the jury returned its verdict:

President Biden: The threat Trump poses is greater in a potential second term than it was in his first. When he lost in 2020, something snapped in him. He can’t accept he lost and lost it. On January 6, he unleashed an insurrection. He calls those insurrectionists ‘patriots’ and… pic.twitter.com/mSbLXdJo85 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 20, 2024

From the White House point of view, this is the best kind of speech, inasmuch as you only have to dust it off, change a few words, and our senescent president won’t be tripped up by any new thoughts.

However, the idea that American voters should connect the vague “danger to democracy” charge lobbed at Trump with the jury’s verdict is a new one — and one gets the idea that it’s designed to legitimize the charges against Trump more than anything else.

It’s a circular reasoning: Democrats and liberals claim Trump deserved to be tried because he’s a danger to democracy; now that he’s been tried by an activist Democratic prosecutor in one of the most liberal jurisdictions in the country, Trump’s an even worse danger to democracy. And on it goes.

Unfortunately for Democrats, most people who weren’t already dead set against former Trump can easily see the charges for what they were: An affront to the rule of law and democracy.

Repeat it all you like, Mr. President. It’s not going to work. Americans see this — and your administration, as well — for what it is. You’re only making it worse.

