Former President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the Edward Kennedy Institute's 10th anniversary celebration at the Edward Kennedy Institute on Oct. 26, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Former President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the Edward Kennedy Institute's 10th anniversary celebration at the Edward Kennedy Institute on Oct. 26, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)

Biden, Man Dems Said Could Serve Four More Years as President, Cannot Pronounce Name of His Own Country

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 6, 2025 at 12:30pm
If the Democrats had their way — that is, before reality intervened sometime in the early summer of 2024 — Joe Biden would still be the president of the United States, the most exigent job in the free world.

Where’s Joe now? Does he even know? Granted, former presidents do tend to keep a low profile for a bit, but in Biden’s case the absence seems even more acute. Perhaps more than other presidents, he’s had something to prove in his post-presidency.

Also more than other presidents, the fact that he can’t prove it — namely, that he could perform those exigencies until January of 2029 — looms large over the 83-year-old Biden’s reputation.

Thus, when he gave a 20-minute address to an LGBT forum in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon, the stakes were considerably higher for an ex-president fighting cancer than they ordinarily would be.

Unsurprisingly, as the New York Post pointed out, Biden “frequently stumbled over his words.” That’s dog-bites-man stuff. Not news.

Newsier: the fact that he didn’t seem to know the name of his own country, or at least how to pronounce it. You know, the country he was still supposed to be leading.

“I still believe that emerging from the many crises caused by this administration, as we have constantly, none the less, come out stronger, wiser, and more resilient — but we just have to get up,” Biden said during an impassioned part of his remarks.

“As long as we keep the faith, some hope and get back up and remember who in the hell we are — we are the United States of Amerigotit.”

Again, the important thing isn’t that Biden gaffed. It’s the fact that, first off, this kind of tossed-off stumbling from a pellucid, semi-sentient lump of flesh that was supposed to be at the helm of our democracy isn’t anything new. From 2022:

Related:
Watch: Kamala Leaves John Stewart Dumbstruck, Staring Blankly Into Camera After She Declares Biden Was 'Fully Competent to Serve' as POTUS

From January of 2024:

What’s amazing isn’t just the fact that Biden didn’t realize his own diminishing returns at the time, or the fact that his own inner circle refused to see reality for what it is. It’s the fact that they still don’t. Here’s Kamala Harris on her book tour, for instance, vouching that Joe Biden could have served four more years (although he definitely couldn’t run again).

Even Biden doesn’t seem to be convinced:

When asked by USA Today whether or not he “would’ve had the vigor to serve another four years in office,” Biden, who was on his way out the door, straight up said he didn’t know, but he thought he had the best chance of defeating now-President Donald Trump.

“But I also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old,” Mr. Biden said. “And so, I did talk about passing the baton. But I don’t know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?”

Always remember: This is the man Democrats told you could hold the most mission-critical job in the world until January of 2029. This man couldn’t even be the president of Amerigotit at this point, and that’s not even a real country.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation