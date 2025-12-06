Biden, Man Dems Said Could Serve Four More Years as President, Cannot Pronounce Name of His Own Country

If the Democrats had their way — that is, before reality intervened sometime in the early summer of 2024 — Joe Biden would still be the president of the United States, the most exigent job in the free world.

Where’s Joe now? Does he even know? Granted, former presidents do tend to keep a low profile for a bit, but in Biden’s case the absence seems even more acute. Perhaps more than other presidents, he’s had something to prove in his post-presidency.

Also more than other presidents, the fact that he can’t prove it — namely, that he could perform those exigencies until January of 2029 — looms large over the 83-year-old Biden’s reputation.

Thus, when he gave a 20-minute address to an LGBT forum in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon, the stakes were considerably higher for an ex-president fighting cancer than they ordinarily would be.

Unsurprisingly, as the New York Post pointed out, Biden “frequently stumbled over his words.” That’s dog-bites-man stuff. Not news.

Newsier: the fact that he didn’t seem to know the name of his own country, or at least how to pronounce it. You know, the country he was still supposed to be leading.

“I still believe that emerging from the many crises caused by this administration, as we have constantly, none the less, come out stronger, wiser, and more resilient — but we just have to get up,” Biden said during an impassioned part of his remarks.

“As long as we keep the faith, some hope and get back up and remember who in the hell we are — we are the United States of Amerigotit.”

Joe Biden attempts to pronounce the name of our country: “We’re the United States of Ameragottit.” pic.twitter.com/4YsjgUOLAM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

Again, the important thing isn’t that Biden gaffed. It’s the fact that, first off, this kind of tossed-off stumbling from a pellucid, semi-sentient lump of flesh that was supposed to be at the helm of our democracy isn’t anything new. From 2022:

From January of 2024:

JOE BIDEN: “In beer brew here… Huh ish issah use to make the brew beer here.. Issh Weer-fining… Oooooh Earth Rider… Thanks for the Great Lakes!” pic.twitter.com/qfHeoIxEj1 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 25, 2024

What’s amazing isn’t just the fact that Biden didn’t realize his own diminishing returns at the time, or the fact that his own inner circle refused to see reality for what it is. It’s the fact that they still don’t. Here’s Kamala Harris on her book tour, for instance, vouching that Joe Biden could have served four more years (although he definitely couldn’t run again).

ABSOLUTELY INSANE: Kamala Harris says Biden couldn’t run again, but could DEFINITELY still run the country for another four years. “My concern about him running for reelection was completely separate from…​ his capacity to serve… which was consistent and never wavered.” pic.twitter.com/mtai17LQKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2025

Even Biden doesn’t seem to be convinced:

BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: “Four more years? Pause?” It’s all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

When asked by USA Today whether or not he “would’ve had the vigor to serve another four years in office,” Biden, who was on his way out the door, straight up said he didn’t know, but he thought he had the best chance of defeating now-President Donald Trump.

“But I also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old,” Mr. Biden said. “And so, I did talk about passing the baton. But I don’t know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?”

Always remember: This is the man Democrats told you could hold the most mission-critical job in the world until January of 2029. This man couldn’t even be the president of Amerigotit at this point, and that’s not even a real country.

