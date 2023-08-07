There has been one depressingly common theme about the last couple years of President Joe Biden’s administration: Losing.

Americans are losing every time they go to a gas station or grocery store thanks to “Bidenomics.”

America, the country itself, is rapidly losing respect and status as a world leader among international powers.

Heck, Biden himself is rapidly losing support for a 2024 re-election bid with each new successive poll that comes out.

And yet, perhaps the clearest crystallization of all this losing under Biden’s (and Vice President Kamala Harris’) America came Sunday when the heavily favored U.S. women’s national soccer team bowed out early in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup.

The embarrassing, humbling and humiliating loss to Sweden was a perfect microcosm of everything that’s wrong with this country under Biden: Swathes of Americans are so self-enamored with the smell of their own leftist stench that they’re blind to the rest of the world passing them by.

The loss came after vocal leftist Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty kick.

BREAKING: Woke US Women’s Soccer Humiliation After winning back-to-back World Cups the heavily favored Team USA has been ELIMINATED by Sweden in the 16th round. Team USA’s downfall was delivered by anti-America, anti-woman activist Megan Rapinoe’s EMBARRASSING free kick here 🥴 pic.twitter.com/uO3aDQcYbl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2023

Do you think all athletes should sing the National Anthem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (656 Votes) No: 3% (18 Votes)

Given all that, it may have been prudent for Biden to simply congratulate the ladies on their effort, and let them know they’ll get those dang Swedes next time.

Instead, Biden decided to be effusive in his praise for the losing ladies, while also somehow speaking for every American, and it backfired on him on a public stage that’s nearly as big as the one the USWNT just lost on:

.@USWNT, you’ve made your country proud. Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field. https://t.co/XWitTB3Gl4 — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2023

“@USWNT, you’ve made you country proud,” Biden posted on social media. “Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field.”

Almost as if he just can’t help himself, Biden threw that “on and off the field” line at the end there, clearly alluding to the far leftism that has clearly seeped deep into the USWNT.

To be sure, the USWNT has never been shy about parading around its leftist ideologies (in fact, the team’s collective leftism had become nearly as ubiquitous as its dominance in recent years.)

Given that, it only stands to reason that responses to Biden’s brazen congratulations were equally not shy:

This team was awful lol — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) August 6, 2023

Which part made you proud? The refusal to sing the national anthem or the worst performance in years? — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) August 6, 2023

Made their country proud? By losing and kneeling? — Lynn, MBA (@1ynmacjay) August 6, 2023

Even though they’re not proud of their country — Jack Burton (@tunedloop) August 6, 2023

Now, to be completely fair to the ladies on the USWNT, the worst thing the team did this year (apart from losing, obviously) was giving a noticeably unenthused performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” earlier in the Cup.

Annoying? Sure — but still a far cry from actually kneeling for the national anthem.

No, the real issue for the USWNT is all of the well-documented damage the team has done before this year’s World Cup.

That’s because you do, in fact, reap what you sow.

The USWNT’s years and years of far-left proselytizing was always somewhat offset by how dominant they were at their sport. You can disagree with leftist ideology all you want, but results are results.

However, the USWNT was acting like it would never lose again, and would therefore be shielded in perpetuity from the most biting criticisms — but we all know that’s now how competition works.

David slays Goliath, the USA beats the USSR at Lake Placid in 1980, and the New York Giants upended the then 18-0 New England Patriots. Upsets happen.

And when they do, you can be sure that every last toe you stepped on to reach your lofty position will be seeking its pound of flesh.

The USWNT have spat on the fabric of Americana in so many ways that you can’t blame Americans for dancing on the team’s proverbial grave.

Having the President of the United States provide that platform for your detractors is just a cruel bit of insult added to injury.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.