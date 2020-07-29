Expectations that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will choose Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate soared Tuesday after Biden was photographed with what appeared to be a set of talking points about Harris.

The notes were photographed at a speech Biden made in Wilmington, Delaware, according to CNN.

They listed five talking points under Harris’ name, according to The Associated Press, whose photographer captured the notes.

The talking points were: “Do not hold grudges,” “Campaigned with me & Jill,” “Talented,” “Great help to campaign” and “Great respect for her.”

As Joe Biden met with reporters, his list of talking points was captured by an @AP photographer. The notes suggest the Democratic presidential candidate is eager to defuse any tensions with Kamala Harris, a top contender in his search for a vice president. https://t.co/vFmuQmBSam — The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2020

At the bottom of the sheet, under the heading “VP,” the list reads “highly qualified” and “diverse group.”

Media accounts suggested that the comment about grudges refers to the June 2019 debate in which Harris lashed out at Biden for his record on race relations.

“Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America?” Harris asked then, according to Fox News.

That confrontation still sticks in the craw of some of Biden’s supporters, according to a Politico report that based its information on what it characterized as “a longtime Biden supporter and donor.”

The report said the donor relayed to Politico comments from Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut that when he asked Harris about the attacks she made on Biden, “She laughed and said, ‘That’s politics.’ She had no remorse.”

The source said Dodd “felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap” and has been trying to steer Biden away from Harris.

Although CNN commentator Chris Cillizza ranks Harris as having “the pole position” for the VP nod, not everyone agrees that the deal has been sealed.

“I don’t think Kamala Harris has it in the bag,” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said, according to Politico.

But Democratic strategist Karen Finney said Harris has a major advantage in the current environment.

“The reality is you have a short period of time and you’re trying to win the election,” Finney said. “How you do it is also challenging, given the COVID reality. You’re not able to do the big rally” to introduce a new face to the nation.

Biden has said he will choose a female running mate, and multiple voices within the campaign and Democratic Party have indicated black women are at the top of his list.

Biden has said he will announced his choice next week, according to USA Today.

