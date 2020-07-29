SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Biden May Have Just Accidentally Revealed His VP Pick via Handwritten Notes

×
By Jack Davis
Published July 29, 2020 at 7:49am
P Share Print

Expectations that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will choose Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate soared Tuesday after Biden was photographed with what appeared to be a set of talking points about Harris.

The notes were photographed at a speech Biden made in Wilmington, Delaware, according to CNN.

They listed five talking points under Harris’ name, according to The Associated Press, whose photographer captured the notes.

The talking points were: “Do not hold grudges,” “Campaigned with me & Jill,” “Talented,” “Great help to campaign” and “Great respect for her.”

TRENDING: Barr Asks the One Question Democrats Don't Want To Hear During Contentious Hearing

At the bottom of the sheet, under the heading “VP,” the list reads “highly qualified” and “diverse group.”

Media accounts suggested that the comment about grudges refers to the June 2019 debate in which Harris lashed out at Biden for his record on race relations.

“Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose busing in America?” Harris asked then, according to Fox News.

Do you think Harris is a good choice for Biden's running mate?

That confrontation still sticks in the craw of some of Biden’s supporters, according to a Politico report that based its information on what it characterized as “a longtime Biden supporter and donor.”

The report said the donor relayed to Politico comments from Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut that when he asked Harris about the attacks she made on Biden, “She laughed and said, ‘That’s politics.’ She had no remorse.”

The source said Dodd “felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap” and has been trying to steer Biden away from Harris.

Although CNN commentator Chris Cillizza ranks Harris as having “the pole position” for the VP nod, not everyone agrees that the deal has been sealed.

“I don’t think Kamala Harris has it in the bag,” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said, according to Politico.

RELATED: Jim Jordan Hammers Tech Moguls Zuckerberg, Bezos, Cook To Kick Off Hearing

But Democratic strategist Karen Finney said Harris has a major advantage in the current environment.

“The reality is you have a short period of time and you’re trying to win the election,” Finney said. “How you do it is also challenging, given the COVID reality. You’re not able to do the big rally” to introduce a new face to the nation.

Biden has said he will choose a female running mate, and multiple voices within the campaign and Democratic Party have indicated black women are at the top of his list.

Biden has said he will announced his choice next week, according to USA Today.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Biden May Have Just Accidentally Revealed His VP Pick via Handwritten Notes
Numerous Police Agencies Pull Out of Democratic Convention
Trump Administration Makes Decision on DACA
US Attorney Lays Down the Law: Federal Officers Aren't Leaving Portland Until Violence Stops
Tech Giants Censor Pro-Hydroxychloroquine Video Promoted by Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×