With her approval ratings dropping to historic lows, rumors are flying about Vice President Kamala Harris and the tensions that may be growing between her and President Joe Biden.

White House insiders are painting a picture of discontent with Harris and the role she is playing in the Biden administration, according to CNN.

“Kamala Harris is a leader but is not being put in positions to lead,” a top Democratic donor said. “[Biden] should be putting her in positions to succeed, as opposed to putting weights on her. If you did give her the ability to step up and help her lead, it would strengthen you and strengthen the party.”

Buried in the report is a rumor that Biden has considered booting Harris from the vice presidency altogether and nominating her to a Supreme Court vacancy.

“That chatter has already reached top levels of the Biden orbit, according to one person who’s heard it,” CNN reported.

The rumor is now floating around the media as well.

The Daily Wire acknowledged that the rumor is dramatic. “Still, these kinds of things have a way of spiraling. And Harris’ dismal first year as vice president likely won’t quash the rumors.”

Harris’ approval numbers are extraordinarily low.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, a majority of voters — 51 percent — disapprove of her job performance while just 28 percent approve. Biden is not doing much better with a 38 percent approval rating.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5 among 1,000 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

The possible tensions in the White House raise questions for the Democratic Party ahead of 2024.

In March, Biden said he was planning on running for re-election, Fox News reported.

But during the 2020 presidential election, many assumed that Biden — now the oldest president in U.S. history — was grooming Harris to be the 2024 candidate.

“Now many of those close to her feel like he’s shirking his political duties to promote her, and essentially setting her up to fail,” CNN reported.

“Her fans are panicked, watching her poll numbers sink even lower than Biden’s, worrying that even the base Democratic vote is starting to give up on her.”

Despite the uncertainty, one Democratic operative said Beltway movers and shakers are thinking long-term.

“Folks are definitely playing chess right now,” said Nina Smith, who has worked for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. “They’re playing the long game and seeing how things develop and shift.”

